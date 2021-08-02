Young reporter in old behind-the-scenes clip went on to be a star himself

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Let’s take a look at a throwback that features former Taiwanese screen goddess Joey Wong, 54 and another star in an unusual place.

Netizens recently unveiled an old behind-the-scenes clip of 1994 wuxia classic Ashes of Time which had a star-studded cast. The film starred Leslie Cheung, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Tong Leung Ka-fai, Lin Ching Hsia, Carina Lau, Charlie Young, Jacky Cheung, Maggie Cheung and Joey Wong (although most of her scenes ended up edited out from the film).

It was no surprise that the Wong Kar Wai-directed film caused a sensation when its super star-studded cast was announced and several media outlets were invited to a set visit.

During one part of the clip, which was originally released by a South Korean broadcaster in 1992, Joey Wong was shown in costume while standing next to a young and rather nervous-looking male reporter holding a microphone, as reported by 8days.sg.

It turns out that the reporter was none other than Hong Kong singer-actor Leo Ku, who was in his early 20s at that time and was working as the host of an entertainment news show.

Now 48, the star later went on to recall his experience from that day, admitting that he was “freaking out” because he was surrounded by many A-listers. “My two-year hosting career was very valuable for an ignorant rookie like me at that time,” he said.

After the footage was discovered, the young Leo’s ‘cameo’ stole the spotlight, drawing the attention of netizens. They gushed over how “cute” and “handsome” he was.

One even remarked that he was the “highlight” of the video, which says a lot considering all the other showbiz legends in it.

Born Aug 18, 1972, Leo Ku Kui Kei is a Hong Kong Cantopop and Mandopop singer, actor, TV host, model, cartoonist, MV director, and producer and designer. He employs falsetto as a singing technique and was named as one of the “Five Fresh Tigers of TVB”.

Joining TVB in 1991, Ku has released over 35 albums, and he has won nearly 300 male singer and music awards over the course of his career. /TISG

