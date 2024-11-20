KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Lee Junho is set to connect with fans worldwide through his upcoming fan concert tour, 2025 Lee Junho FAN-CON – Midnight Sun.

On Nov 20 (KST), JYP Entertainment unveiled the announcement alongside a tour poster and motion teaser on Junho’s official social media platforms.

The tour begins on Jan 25-26, 2025, at Incheon Inspire Arena, marking a heartfelt start to the year.

Following his successful solo concert, 2024 Lee Junho CONCERT – The Day We Meet Again, held earlier this year, Junho is excited to create new memories with fans.

The theme Midnight Sun symbolizes bringing light and warmth during cold winter nights through passionate performances.

Captivating shows

After Incheon, Junho will take his fan concerts overseas, with stops in Tokyo on Feb 8-9 and São Paulo on March 1-2. Fans can anticipate unforgettable moments as Junho delivers a series of captivating shows.

Tickets for the Incheon event will be available to first-generation official fan club members on Dec 2 at 8 pm KST.

On Dec 4, the HOTTEST 9th-generation members can purchase tickets. General sales open on Dec 6, with additional updates available via official social channels.

Reliving moments

Junho’s 2024 solo concert marked his return to live performances after a five-year hiatus, accompanied by the release of his digital single The Day We Meet Again.

In July, the concert film Lee Junho Concert: The Day We Meet Again allowed fans to relive those moments.

Looking ahead, Junho will star in Netflix’s Cashero, playing Kang Sang-woong, a civil servant with superhuman strength fueled by cash.

This superhero role highlights Junho’s versatility and cements his reputation as a compelling actor. Fans eagerly await his dynamic transformation in the series.

Lee Junho, also known mononymously as Junho, is a versatile South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. Being a member of the well-known band 2PM is his most well-known role.