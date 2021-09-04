Entertainment Celebrity CELEB | Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun set to star...

CELEB | Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun set to star in upcoming , ‘Bad and Crazy’

It's about a snob detective with no sense of inner justice, while a mysterious figure called K moves to eradicate corruption in the police and enact justice.

Lee Dong Wook is set to star in Bad and Crazy Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Seoul — It has been reported that Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun has been cast as leads in the upcoming tvN drama Bad and Crazy. 

A source told media outlets on Sept 1 that the two actors will be joining the cast of tvN’s new Friday-Saturday series Bad and Crazy.

Bad and Crazy is about a snob detective with no sense of inner justice, while a mysterious figure called K moves to eradicate corruption in the police and enact justice.

Han Ji Eun will be starring in Bad and Crazy. Picture: Instagram

Director Yoo Sun Dong and writer Kim Sae Bom will be helming the series. The two formerly worked on OCN’s highest-rated drama series The Uncanny Counter, as reported by Allkpop. 

Born Nov 6, 1981, Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor, host, model and entertainer. He is best known for his leading roles in the television dramas My  (2005), Scent of a Woman (2011), The of Joseon Hotel King (2014), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), Life (2018), Touch Your Heart (2019), Hell Is Other People (2019) and Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020) in the titular role.

He’s also known as the host of the talk show Strong Heart (2012-2013), boy group survival reality show Produce X 101 (2019), and his own American-style talk show Wook Talk (2019).

Born Jun 3, 1990, Han Ji Eun is a South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in 2010 in the Ghost. She is known for her work in both film and television including Real (2017), Rampant (2018), 100 Days My Prince (2018), Be Melodramatic (2019), and Lovestruck in the City (2020).

Han made her acting debut with the film Ghost (ko) in 2010, starring opposite Han Ye-ri.

In 2016, she led the cast of beauty drama Introduction to Beauty, a web series streamed on Naver TV.

In 2018, Han appeared in supporting roles in the films Rampant and Door Lock, and the dramas Twelve Nights and 100 Days My Prince. /TISG

