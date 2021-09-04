CELEB | MAMAMOO releases first teaser for upcoming compilation album

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean girl group MAMAMOO has confirmed their comeback date. Their agency RBW announced at the end of Aug that MAMAMOO was releasing a compilation album that will have new versions of their past hit songs and also a brand new song.

It will be the quartet’s first comeback since Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa renewed their contracts with RBW. Wheein did not renew her contract with RBW (she is now signed to THE L1VE) but she will still be part of MAMAMOO for group promotional activities, according to Soompi.

MAMAMOO announced on Sept 3 at midnight KST that their compilation album will be titled “I SAY MAMAMOO : THE BEST” and will be released on Sept 15 at 6 p.m. KST. The title of the album is a reference to the group’s official greeting.

MAMAMOO (Korean: 마마무, stylised in all caps) is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa.

The group officially debuted with their single “Mr. Ambiguous” on Jun 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances.

The group name “Mamamoo” is symbolic of the first time a baby babbles. In addition, it has the meaning of approaching instinctively and primitively like a baby.

Prior to their official debut, Mamamoo collaborated with several artists. Their first collaboration titled “Don’t Be Happy” with Bumkey was released on Jan 8, 2014.

A second collaboration with K.Will titled “Peppermint Chocolate” featuring Wheesung was released on Feb 11, 2014.

“Peppermint Chocolate” debuted at number 11 on the Gaon Digital Chart in its first week. On May 30, 2014, Mamamoo released a collaboration single called “HeeHeeHaHeHo” with rap duo Geeks.

The group made their official debut on Jun 18, 2014, with the lead single “Mr. Ambiguous” from their first extended play (EP) Hello.

The music video for “Mr. Ambiguous” contained cameo appearances from many well-known K-pop industry figures such as CNBLUE’s Jonghyun, Baek Ji-young, Wheesung, Jung Joon-young, Bumkey, K.Will, and Rhymer of Brand New Music. The album contained three previously released collaborations and four new songs. /TISG

