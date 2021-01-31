Kim Seon Ho donated 100 million won towards Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Start-Up actor Kim Seon Ho proved to everyone that he is not just good-looking and talented but that he has a generous heart as well when he made a donation to support a foundation working for children battling leukaemia.

The news of his donation was first reported by Ilgan Sports. The media outlet reported that the actor donated 100 million Korean Won (SGD120,000) to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation with the aim that it helps children battling the disease.

Pinkvilla quoted Soompi as saying that Kim’s agency Salt Entertainment confirmed that the actor had made the generous donation towards the foundation. The agency added that Kim is grateful for all the love he has received.

As reported by Soompi, his agency said, “In return for the support and love he’s received from many people, he donated with the hope that it might be even a bit of help for children and their families who are going through a hard time. As it’s thought of as a donation made together with all the fans who constantly send their love, we once again express our gratitude to the people who cheer on Kim Seon Ho.”

Kim Seon Ho made his debut more than a decade ago. He started his acting career via the play New Boeing Boeing. It was Kim’s recent appearance in Start-Up and 2 Days & 1 Night 4 that propelled him to stardom. Kim is currently starring in a play titled Ice.

Born on May 8, 1986, Kim Seon Ho is a South Korean actor. He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to prominence with the 2020 television series Start-Up.

After graduating from high school, Kim studied at the Seoul Institute of the Arts where he received a degree from the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment.

While in college, he joined a theatre group and began acting in plays. His first stage role was in New Boeing Boeing (an adaptation of the French play of the same name) in 2009, which he reprised in 2013. He found minor success appearing in the popular Daehakro (comparable to Off-Broadway) plays Rooftop House Cat and Goal of Love, which were both romantic comedies. Later, he expanded his repertoire with darker roles, and gained critical recognition in works such as True West and Kiss of the Spider Woman in 2015, and Closer in 2016. /TISG

