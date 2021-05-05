Goblin star donates S$60,000 to children’s hospital

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Goblin actress Kim Go Eun has made a heartfelt donation to aid children in need. Kim Go Eun donated 50 million won (S$60,000) to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital on May 5, which is Children’s Day in Korea. The proceeds will go to support low-income children and adolescents who have no access to treatment due to financial reasons. The actress who deeply feels the pain of sick children and their families said she wanted to help them directly, according to Soompi.

The actress commented, “I wish these children can go to school and meet their friends as soon as possible. I hope my small donation will be of some help, and I want to continue to give material and emotional support to them.”

She will be acting in a new drama adaptation of a popular webtoon named Yumi’s Cells (literal translation). The drama revolves around an ordinary office worker named Yumi – from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun’s latest film is Sunset in My Hometown.

Born on July 2, 1991, Kim Go Eun is a South Korean actress and singer. She debuted in the film A Muse (2012) where she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series Cheese in the Trap (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020).

In 1994, at the age of three, Kim moved with her family to Beijing, China, and lived there for 10 years, which led to her becoming fluent in Mandarin. After watching Chen Kaige’s Together many times, Kim decided she wanted to become a filmmaker, and was led to theater by chance. Upon returning to South Korea, she attended Kaywon High School of the Arts, and went on to study drama at the Korea National University of Arts.

Director Jung Ji-woo commented on Kim, saying, "She is naturally curious and brave. She's strong in a sense that she isn't influenced easily. She doesn't do things just because everyone else does it."

