Job interviewer “told me my 3-yr degree is not worth it since I didn’t study in Singapore”

SINGAPORE: A job applicant took to an online forum on Sunday (April 7) claiming that a job interviewer once told them his three-year degree “wasn’t worth it” because he did not study in Singapore.

“Who was the worst or rudest interviewer you’ve ever had?” the job applicant asked. “I faced one once when I was interviewed in a small firm by the main boss. He told me my three-year degree was not worth it since I didn’t study in Singapore.”

Singaporeans share bad job interview experiences

Many responded to the post, sharing various rather unforgettable interview experiences.

“Mine was they asked me to go down for an interview on a Saturday morning and the office was closed,” said one. “They (had) totally forgotten my interview.”

Another shared an incident where they cried in the middle of an interview. “Shared this before, but in my first ever job interview out of uni, I lucked out with this super rude boss of a local firm,” they wrote.

He started out very friendly at first and I thought he was trying to build rapport, but in the end, (he degraded) my degree, (and) openly scoffed at the answers I was giving him to his open-ended questions.

In the end, he made me cry when he made this totally uncalled-for comment about my father!

And he actually seemed pleased about having made me cry, even calling his office ‘the Truth Room’ or something, implying he made a lot of people cry in there. He was legit smiling as he said that!!Weird flex but ok…”

A third shared an interview experience at a maritime company.

“I got into the second interview and he remarked, ‘You’re the same age as my son’,” the commenter shared. “He also said he (didn’t) think that I (could) handle the responsibility because his son is very irresponsible too.

Like what the…who talks to people like that? I’m not your son and you’re being unprofessional. It sucks because I really wanted that job, but if I was going to work alongside people like him, I’m glad I was turned away from that red flag.”

Read also: NUS grad says he’s been offered S$4K+ salary job but unsure of accepting because of possible “bad management and OT issue”