Ji Chang Wook recovers from Covid-19 and resumes filming

Seoul — Awesome news! Actor Ji Chang Wook has fully recovered from COVID-19. OSEN reported on August 11 that Ji Chang Wook has completely recovered from COVID-19 and that the actor has resumed filming for the Netflix drama The Sound of Magic.

A source from Ji Chang Wook’s agency, Glorious Entertainment commented in response to the report saying, “Ji Chang Wook was judged to be fully recovered from COVID-19, and he has been discharged from the quarantine facility. He will return to [filming] ‘The Sound of Magic.‘”

It was reported on July 26 that Ji Chang Wook tested positive with COVID-19. His agency said that the actor had been taking preemptive measures by consistently receiving testing for COVID-19. When Ji Chang Wook tested positive, filming for his drama was halted temporarily. His co-stars Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop tested negative, as reported by Soompi.

The Sound of Magic is a sentimental music drama about a girl named Yun Ai (Choi Sung Eun) who becomes an adult too quickly and the mysterious magician Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook), an adult who wishes to be a child forever. In 2020, Ji Chang Wook acted in SBS’s Backstreet Rookie and Kakao TV’s Lovestruck in the City. Ji Chang Wook is also in talks to star in the new drama named Tell Me Your Wish (literal title).

Born on July 5, 1987, Ji Chang Wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in the daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011), Empress Ki (2013–2014), Healer (2014–2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Melting Me Softly (2019), Backstreet Rookie (2020), and Lovestruck in the City (2020).

Ji began his career in musical theatre. He made his onscreen debut in the 2006 film Days… and had a minor role in the 2008 television drama You Stole My Heart. He officially debuted in 2008 through the film, Sleeping Beauty.

