Male Version Of Sisters Who Make Waves to include Jerry Yan, Julian Cheung and Jordan Chan

Since its inception and its exciting two seasons, Sisters Who Make Waves became very popular because it included popular female stars over 30 like Cecilia Cheung, Na Ying and Rainie Yang competing to make it into a girl group.

Viewers have been anticipating the all-male edition, titled Call Me By Fire which is expected to be equally popular when it airs its pilot episode on August 12. Mango TV, a Chinese broadcaster had announced the show’s highly-anticipated lineup, as reported by 8days.sg.

Months ago, a leaked name list suggested that Andy Lau, Vic Chou and Wu Chun would be making appearances but unfortunately, their names are missing from the official cast list. It has been revealed that the final group of 33 men who will sing, dance and probably have life-changing revelations throughout the season are F4 member Jerry Yan, Hong Kong actors Jordan Chan, Michael Tse and Julian Cheung, as well as Chinese stars Yin Zheng and Zhang Yunlong.

Since the announcement of the lineup, many netizens expressed how excited they are to see Cheung and Chan, who are 49 and 54 respectively, on the show. A netizen said, “They have everything going for them in their respective careers and have earned enough money over the years. It’s like they’re doing us a favour by taking part in Call Me By Fire!”

One of the most talked-about contestants is Yan, 44. Netizens noted that the actor has always been known more for his looks than for this singing and dancing ability even though he was in one of Asia’s biggest boybands. However, that may all change soon.

“Call Me By Fire could be a good way to show that Jerry Yan always had what it takes to be a great singer,” said one netizen.

Born on January 1, 1977, Liao Yangzhen, known popularly as Jerry Yan is a Taiwanese actor, model and singer. He is well known for his lead role as Dao Ming Si in the Taiwanese dramas Meteor Garden and Meteor Garden II, an adaptation of a Japanese shōjō manga. He is also a former member of the boy band group F4./TISGFollow us on Social Media

