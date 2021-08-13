Entertainment Celebrity Male Version Of Sisters Make Waves to include Jerry Yan, Julian...

Male Version Of Sisters Who Make Waves to include Jerry Yan, Julian Cheung and Jordan Chan

Viewers have been anticipating the all-male edition, titled Call Me By Fire which is expected to be equally popular when it airs its pilot episode

Jerry Yan is set to appear on Call Me By Fire. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Since its inception and its exciting two seasons, Sisters Who Make Waves became very popular because it included popular female stars over 30 like Cecilia Cheung, Na Ying and Rainie Yang competing to make it into a girl group.

Viewers have been anticipating the all-male edition, titled Call Me By Fire which is expected to equally popular when it airs its pilot episode on August 12. Mango TV, a broadcaster had announced the show’s highly-anticipated lineup, as reported by 8days.sg.

Months ago, a leaked name list suggested that Andy Lau, and would be making appearances but unfortunately, their names are missing from the official cast list. It has been revealed that the final group of 33 men who will sing, dance and probably have life-changing revelations throughout the season are F4 member Jerry Yan, Hong Kong actors Jordan Chan, Michael Tse and Julian Cheung, as well as Chinese stars Yin Zheng and Zhang Yunlong.

Julian Cheung will be appearing on Call Me By Fire. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Since the announcement of the lineup, many netizens expressed how excited they are to see Cheung and Chan, who are 49 and 54 respectively, on the show. A netizen said, “They have everything going for them in their respective careers and have earned enough money over the years. It’s like they’re doing us a favour by taking part in Call Me By Fire!”

One of the most talked-about contestants is Yan, 44. Netizens noted that the actor has always been known more for his looks than for this singing and dancing ability even though he was in one of Asia’s biggest boybands. However, that may all change soon.

Call Me By Fire could be a good way to show that Jerry Yan always had what it takes to be a great singer,” said one netizen.

Born on January 1, 1977, Liao Yangzhen, known popularly as Jerry Yan is a Taiwanese actor, model and singer. He is well known for his lead role as Dao Ming Si in the Taiwanese dramas Meteor Garden and Meteor Garden II, an adaptation of a Japanese shōjō manga. He is also a former member of the boy band group F4./TISGFollow us on

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent