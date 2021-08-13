Lee Dong Wook jokes about Goblin co-stars hogging the mic at karaoke

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actor Lee Dong Wook recently dished on his karaoke outings with Goblin co-stars Kim Go Eun and Gong Yoo. During the August 10 episode of JTBC’s variety show Sea of Hope, Lee Dong Wook told Kim Go Eun that he wants to perform a duet with AKMU’s Lee Suhyun at their seaside bar later on.

Kim Go Eun asked with a laugh, “How come someone who doesn’t even sing that much at karaoke suddenly decided to sing live?”

After they both cracked up, Lee Dong Wook jokingly replied, “Well, when we go to karaoke, you and [Gong Yoo] do all the singing.”

Kim Go Eun responded, “[Gong Yoo] often sings more than I do.” Lee Dong Wook added, “If we’re singing a total of 10 songs, Kim Go Eun will sing 6 of them, [Gong Yoo] will sing 3.5, and I’ll sing 0.5 of a song.”

He then playfully worried to Kim Go Eun, “What am I going to do? How am I going to sing? I’m doing it because Suhyun asked me to.”

JTBC’s Sea of Hope is a new variety show where celebs perform music and prepare homemade dishes for guests at their own seaside bar, as reported by Soompi. Besides Lee Dong Wook and Kim Go Eun, the star-studded cast also includes Lee Ji Ah, SHINee‘s Onew, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, and Yoon Jong Shin.

Born on November 6, 1981, Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor, host, model and entertainer. He is best known for his leading roles in the television dramas My Girl (2005), Scent of a Woman (2011), The Fugitive of Joseon, Hotel King (2014), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), Life (2018), Touch Your Heart (2019), Hell Is Other People (2019) and Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020) in the titular role. Furthermore, he's also known as the host of the talk show Strong Heart (2012-2013), boy group survival reality show Produce X 101 (2019), and his own American-style talk show Wook Talk (2019).

