Jesseca Liu is not worried about the fate of her new movie — says it is different from her first unreleased film

SINGAPORE – Jesseca Liu, 43, a Malaysian actress based in Singapore, stars in the new film Circle Line, and she is not worried whether the movie will ever premiere on screen despite its years-long production.

Circle Line is a film which tells a story of a woman and her son as they try to live while with a beast inside a subway system. The production for this movie started in 2017, but faced various delays due to the pandemic and the complex implementation of computer-generated (CG) images.

In an interview, Jesseca was asked about the comparison of her newest film’s delays to her last movie which did not air back in 2007.

Untold Beauty was Jesseca’s film back then and it was a romance movie by Roy Lim, with former Taiwanese actor Fan Chih-wei. It never premiered on the big screen.

The actress mentioned that Circle Line has ‘greater monetary investment’ and has a huge production set.

“It’s completely different from Untold Beauty — that was my very first movie and truth be told, I had no idea what I was filming [back then],” Jesseca admitted.

“I don’t even know what the circumstances were behind the film back then (Untold Beauty), and I feel that for this one (Circle Line), I at least understand what’s happening,” she added.

Furthermore, the actress thought that worrying too much regarding the film’s release was not in her hands – this responsibility is for the producer and director primarily.

“I’m just one of the actors among the many,” she declared.

Alongside Jesseca Liu, other casts for Circle Line include Singaporean actors Andie Chen and Peter Yu, as well as Taiwanese actor Patrick Lee.

The film is now available to watch in Singaporean and Malaysian cinemas starting Jan 5, 2023.

Watch Circle Line’s trailer here:

