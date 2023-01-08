JJ Lin went to Taipei for his ‘musical hero’ Eric Lin’s funeral

SINGAPORE – JJ Lin, 41, a Singaporean singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor recently flew to Taipei for the funeral of Eric Lin, a Taiwanese lyricist and former chairman of the music label Ocean Butterflies.

Eric Lin died at the age of 62 last Dec 11, 2022 due to liver cirrhosis in the past years. Despite a liver transplant from his son, he was not able to see the light of day two weeks after the surgery.

JJ Lin was discovered by the Taiwanese lyricist, alongside A-Do, 49, also a Singaporean singer.

As reported by 8Days, the singer wore an all black outfit with cap and sunglasses. More so, he chose to remain silent to the media featuring the funeral. JJ Lin immediately signed his name before entering the funeral premises

A flower wreath was also seen at the venue which was given by JJ Lin. The message “To my musical hero” came with the flower arrangement.

Other celebrities were also spotted at the funeral, including Taiwanese singers Yvonne Cheng and Steve Chow.

Last Dec 12, 2022, JJ posted an Instagram post remembering Eric.

“Teacher Lin, you’ve always been my great benefactor in my heart, a parent in my world of music. You saw me grow from a boy who didn’t know anything. I didn’t know how to express myself, and so we worked together, to [make] song after song to record our lives,” the singer wrote as part of his post caption.

