‘I don’t think there’s anything negative about being petite’ — Nicole Chang Min comments about small girls like her

SINGAPORE — Nicole Chang Min, 30, a Singaporean influencer and YouTube personality, expressed her feelings about being petite in her Instagram story.

“Yes, I’m a smol hooman,” said the influencer, saying she is only 156cm. “I don’t think there’s anything negative about being petite tbh. In fact I think it’s pretty cute and you should rock it!!” she added.

Recently, there has been an anonymous question and answer (Q&A) link circulating over Instagram stories, and the influencer has partaken in the trend. An unnamed follower sent her a message asking about her height.

The anonymous person stated that she is a ‘very very small’ person, and that it came to her attention that Nicole is petite as well. She wanted to know Nicole’s height to ‘boost’ her confidence. Nicole then shared the question in her story, as well as her answer.

Nicole also shared that her husband, James Seah, a Singaporean actor, also likes her size. “…smaller girls also come off looking younger too,” Nicole remarked.

By the end of her answer to the question, she encouraged everyone that they do not need to compare themselves to other people. “.. they prob can’t see things at your level and that makes you unique,” she declared.

In other news, Nicole recently posted sweet photos on Instagram with James to welcome the new year. “New Year but same Old Us… Stepping into 2023 with you,” Nicole captioned her post.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicolechangmin 曾敏 (@nicolechangmin)

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg