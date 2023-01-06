Priscelia Chan: Pls support us, watch our short film ‘Smoke Gets in Your Eyes’

SINGAPORE — Priscelia Chan, 44, a Singaporean television actress and host, posted the details of the special screening of Smoke Gets in Your Eyes on her Instagram account.

Priscelia who is also one of the cast members of the short film greeted everyone with a ‘blessed’ 2023 before inviting her followers to the movie’s screening and filmmaker question and answer (Q&A) session. She mentioned that this special show ‘may be the last time in Singapore’ after their last sold-out screening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscelia Chan 曾诗梅 (@prisceliachan)

Alongside Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, two other short films, Bon Voyage and A Time for Us by Singaporean filmmaker Alvin Lee, will be shown as well.



The showing of the said films will be on Jan 14, 8:15 in the evening at The Projector X: Picturehouse located at Handy Road.

Tickets are available to purchase through this link: https://theprojector.sg/films-and-events/smoke/

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes won several awards, including Best Singapore Short Film Award at the 33rd Singapore International Film Festival and Best Short Film Award at the 2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival.

The said film is also selected for the 27th Busan International Film Festival, 2022 Kaohsiung Film Festival, and the 45th Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival.

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes synopsis is: “After a mix-up sends the wrong body to cremation, a darkly humorous series of events plays out between the undertaker and three siblings at their father’s wake.”

The other two films – Bon Voyage and A Time for Us – also had their own share of awards and selections from award-winning film festivals.

Bon Voyage is a heartwarming story about a grandson and his grandmother, and it won Best Director and Best Sound at the 6th Singapore Short Film Awards.

More so, A Time for Us, a movie about the journey of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in the black market, has won the Jury Special Award at the 22nd CineMAiubit Student Film Festival, and Best Screenplay and Special Mention Award at the National Youth Film Awards 2019.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg