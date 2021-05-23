Jeon Yeo Bin shows her love for Vincenzo

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo Bin flaunted her natural good looks in a new pictorial for fashion magazine Allure. The actress showed a new side of herself with short hair and simple yet stylish outfits in the photoshoot. Jeon Yeo Bin portrayed elegance and charm with her unique poses and charismatic expressions.

During the interview after the photoshoot, Jeon Yeo Bin opened up about her recently wrapped-up drama, Vincenzo. The tvN drama sees Song Joong Ki playing the role of Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who is of Korean descent but was adopted by an Italian family at a young age.

He moves back to Korea because of a conflict within his organisation and ends up meeting the sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Young, who is played by Jeon Yeo Bin. They team up to use villainous methods to bring down villains who cannot be punished by the court of law, as reported by Soompi.

The actress shared her love for Vincenzo, saying, “I learned a lot on the set of Vincenzo. Everyone believed in each other, and we worked hard with excitement.” When asked what she thought of coming across a wonderful project like Vincenzo, she smiled happily and replied, “It’s like a miracle and a gift.”

Born on July 26, 1989 Jeon Yeo Bin is a South Korean actress. Jeon rose to prominence after her performance in After My Death (2018), which earned her the Actress of the Year Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival and the Independent Star Award at the 2017 Seoul Independent Film Festival. She has been praised by the media and filmgoers for her strong performance as a newcomer.

Jeon studied broadcast entertainment at Dongduk Women’s University. She started acting five years later when actress and director Moon So-ri saw her in a trailer for the Seoul Women’s Film Festival and contacted her for the 2015 short film The Best Director./TISGFollow us on Social Media

