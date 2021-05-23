Entertainment Celebrity Song Joong Ki talks about Vincenzo and what the drama made him...

Song Joong Ki talks about Vincenzo and what the drama made him realise

He listened to the advice of his friend, director Kim Won Seok

Song Joong Ki is featured in June 2021's issue of GQ Korea. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — Song Joong Ki was recently interviewed and photographed for GQ magazine and the actor shared about Vincenzo and what he learned during the filming process. The successful series ended with the sixth-highest ratings in tvN history with Song Joong Ki humbly giving all the credit to director Kim Hee Won, writer Park Jae Bum and his co-stars. Looking back at his experience, Song Joong Ki revealed that he did approach the drama a bit differently from his previous projects.

The actor was inspired to assume a new mindset after a memorable conversation with a friend, director Kim Won Seok.

“Director Kim Won Seok, who knows me extremely well as a person after working with me on Sungkyunkwan Scandal and Arthdal Chronicles, suddenly said this to me one day,” he recalled. “‘Joong Ki, for your new drama, don’t try to act this time. Just act like you usually do. Don’t go out of your way to do something, and just go with the flow.’”

The actor continued, “So I set aside my thoughts and tried to be as relaxed and comfortable as possible during filming, and I was filled with gratitude for the fact that the atmosphere on set actually allowed for me to do that.”

Song Joong Ki opened up about his experience acting in Vincenzo. Picture: Instagram

Song Joong Ki went on to reveal that his experience filming Vincenzo had made him look at acting in a new light, reported Soompi.

“I realised that positive energy and enjoying the process [during filming] makes you incredibly happy with the result,” explained the actor. “I want to continue to have fun while acting in the future as well.”

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the box office hits A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017)—both on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea./TISGFollow us on Social Media

