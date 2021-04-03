Jennifer Lopez slays in a white swimsuit

- Advertisement -

Dominican Republic — On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez appeared to be in a festive mood. The 51-year-old singer-actress posted a collection of shots on Instagram including one of her posing in a swimming pool dressed in a white swimsuit.

Lopez is seen with her arms raised in the air in the shot as she stands in a Jacuzzi pool while her twins, 13-year-old Max and Emme rested on the wall in front of her. Top photographer Ana Carballosa and producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas who has worked with Lopez on a number of movies, including Shotgun Wedding, Maid in Manhattan and Hustlers also joined them in the water.

In her caption, JLo wrote: “Thank you @villa.tres.amarras for the incredible stay while we were filming #ShotgunWedding!!!”

According to Hello Magazine, Lopez stars in the upcoming romantic-comedy action movie together with Josh Duhamel. They play a couple who bring their feuding families together for their dream wedding destination but they get cold feet at the altar. The wedding gets even worse when the party is taken, hostage.

A synopsis for the film teases: “The couple must work together to save their loved ones – if they don’t end up killing each other first.”

Lately, the focus has been on Lopez’s own love life where it was reported that she had split from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Page Six reported that the couple was “one the rocks” and Lopez could later be seen talking to her sobbing daughter Emme on Facetime. The snap was posted on JLo’s Instagram Stories, and Emme was seen cuddling father Marc Anthony, while the singer said: “When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!”

Lopez and Rodriguez put an end to speculation that they had called time on their romance, stating that they were “working” on their relationship.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” the couple said in a joint statement to TMZ. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

