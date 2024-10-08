JOHOR BAHRU: Since the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) launch on Oct 1, Johor has become the epicentre of a Singaporean exodus, with local businesses reporting a noticeable uptick in visitors across the Causeway.

Roland Lim, the president of the Johor Bahru Business and Hawker Association, has been at the forefront of this unexpected influx. His coffee shop in Johor Bahru has become a hotspot for Singaporeans seeking their caffeine fix, with Lim himself declaring:

“It’s not back to normal yet, but we’re seeing a gradual increase every day.”

His optimism is palpable, reports The Straits Times, with a confident prediction that the pre-VEP glory days are just around the corner.

Ripple effects of the VEP

However, not all sectors are singing the same tune. Jimmy Leong, the chairman of the Johor Tourist Guides Association, paints a more nuanced picture.

While acknowledging a slight uptick in vehicle traffic, Leong points out that the bustling scenes of yesteryear are still a distant dream. “There are still fewer people in the shops, eateries, and other places Singaporeans usually visit,” he lamented.

Leong also attributed the increased vehicle traffic to Johoreans returning home from their Singaporean workplaces, casting a shadow of doubt on the true extent of the Singaporean invasion.

The hospitality sector, too, has felt the ripple effects of the VEP. Jarod Chia, chairman of the Malaysia Budget and Business Hotel Association‘s Johor chapter, revealed a post-VEP slump that has only recently begun to show signs of recovery.

“It hasn’t fully returned to normal yet,” Chia admitted, echoing the cautious optimism that seems to permeate the Johor business community.

But not everyone is convinced that the situation is as dire as it seems. Hussein Ibrahim, secretary-general of the Johor Indian Muslim Entrepreneurs Association, boldly declared that normalcy has already been restored.

Ibrahim suggests the perceived decrease in Singaporean visitors might be a seasonal anomaly, with the end-of-year holiday season diverting potential visitors to other vacation hotspots.

Amidst the conflicting reports, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke provided a glimmer of hope.

According to Loke, the number of vehicles crossing into Johor from Singapore has stabilized, with only the first two days post-VEP showing any significant deviation from the norm.

As Johor navigates this new era of cross-border dynamics, one thing is clear — the VEP has set the stage for a complex interplay of economic, social, and logistical challenges.

The question on everyone’s mind is: Will Johor rise to the occasion, or will the Singaporean influx be more than it can handle?

