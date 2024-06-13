Travel

Singaporeans rank 3rd in the world’s top spenders on international vacations; 2nd in Asia

ByMary Alavanza

June 13, 2024
Asian woman holding plane ticket and phone.

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans rank third in the world’s top spenders on international vacations. According to new data from Merchant Machine, based on the latest UN Tourism figures, the average Singaporean tourist spends US$2,966 (approximately S$4,003) on overseas trips.

This makes Singaporeans some of the most extravagant holidaymakers worldwide.

Australians lead the global rankings, with an average spend of US$3,078 per trip, followed by South Koreans at US$3,040, making South Koreans the biggest spenders in Asia. Singaporeans place third overall and second in Asia.

Ranking on world's top spenders on international vacations
Photo: Merchant Machine

Following Singapore in the global rankings are Icelanders, who spend an average of US$2,470 per vacation, and Portuguese tourists, who spend US$2,166 on average.

In Asia, after South Korea and Singapore, Taiwan ranks third (ranking sixth globally), with Taiwanese tourists spending an average of US$2,073 per trip.

Indonesia follows with an average spend of US$1,998, ranking eighth globally. China ranks fifth in Asia, with Chinese tourists averaging US$1,886 per trip, placing them tenth globally.

See also  UOB: Taylor Swift fans drew over 23,000 transactions in 3-day ticket sale

Meanwhile, the retail sector in Singapore is facing a downturn as more Singaporeans opt to shop overseas due to the stronger Singapore dollar.

The Merchant Machine report provides a detailed look at the spending habits of tourists from 94 countries. To view the full findings, check here. /TISG

Read also: Singapore ranks 8th as preferred work destination globally, topping list for Asian cities

