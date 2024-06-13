SINGAPORE: Singaporeans rank third in the world’s top spenders on international vacations. According to new data from Merchant Machine, based on the latest UN Tourism figures, the average Singaporean tourist spends US$2,966 (approximately S$4,003) on overseas trips.

This makes Singaporeans some of the most extravagant holidaymakers worldwide.

Australians lead the global rankings, with an average spend of US$3,078 per trip, followed by South Koreans at US$3,040, making South Koreans the biggest spenders in Asia. Singaporeans place third overall and second in Asia.

Following Singapore in the global rankings are Icelanders, who spend an average of US$2,470 per vacation, and Portuguese tourists, who spend US$2,166 on average.

In Asia, after South Korea and Singapore, Taiwan ranks third (ranking sixth globally), with Taiwanese tourists spending an average of US$2,073 per trip.

Indonesia follows with an average spend of US$1,998, ranking eighth globally. China ranks fifth in Asia, with Chinese tourists averaging US$1,886 per trip, placing them tenth globally.

Meanwhile, the retail sector in Singapore is facing a downturn as more Singaporeans opt to shop overseas due to the stronger Singapore dollar.

The Merchant Machine report provides a detailed look at the spending habits of tourists from 94 countries. To view the full findings, check here. /TISG

