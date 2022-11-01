Jamus Lim takes daughter trick-or-treating on Halloween at Compassvale, shares their ‘spooky’ photos and the fun they had together

- Advertisement -

While Halloween is “a quintessential American holiday,” as Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim put it, it has become celebrated more and more in different parts of the world, with the young (and the not-so-young) putting on costumes and going house-to-house to collect candies.

The Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament wrote that this year, his nearly three-year-old daughter is old enough to begin enjoying the festivities this year.

“While many here may not care much for the spooky (or sexy, depending on one’s age) costumes, pumpkin carving, or gory house decorations, one tradition has enormous appeal for kids anywhere: trick-or-treating,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim in a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 31).

His little girl, he added, got “really excited about the dress-up, door-to-door visits, and (of course) the candy.”

Fortunately, there was a scheduled Halloween walkabout last weekend with a group of Compassvale Cape residents, wrote the MP, adding that his daughter, like many other young children undoubtedly, had been “amply primed over the past few months with Halloween-related YouTube videos.”

The proud papa wrote that his daughter thoroughly enjoyed herself.

“And of course, she had a blast. The community-organized event had 9 different stations, with elaborate decorations, tables of treats, and even creepily-themed homemade games, all set up by dedicated households.”

But perhaps because of her excitement, Assoc Prof Lim’s little girl had walked slowly and they were unable to go to all the stations.

Nevertheless, he wrote that those that they did get to see “were all thoroughly impressive.”

“Thanks to all the families who took the time and effort to create an event that has brought so much joy to so many children (including my own)! It was a perfect way to spend a Saturday night with the family, and yet another testament of the wonderful kampong spirit that #SengkangGRC residents carry,” he added.

Last year, while Assoc Prof Lim’s little girl put on a Wonder Woman costume, but they stayed “away from the sugary treats,” he wrote in a social media post at the time.

