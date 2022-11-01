Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 1

- Advertisement -

Boy slaps & kicks sister repeatedly with full force, allegedly for leaving bedridden sick mother to meet a ‘male dude’

A video of a boy going all out in rage against a female victim has gone viral on social media. The 18-second video was shared on Twitter on Oct 30, with the user asking public members for more information on the abuse incident. Read more here…

‘Show your kindness by not increasing GST’ — Netizens respond to PM Lee’s “Make room for kindness” message

After Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong posted a message reminding Singaporeans to “make room for kindness” specifically when it comes to lifts and queuing, netizens responded by saying that real kindness would be stopping the GST hike.

In recent news, Mr Lee shared a message with Singapore after receiving a letter from a mother who said she had to take her baby in a stroller down on an escalator as there was too long of a queue by a lift.

Read more here…

‘It’s not the best job in the world but…’ — Netizens advise 15-year-old who applied for part-time job at McDonald’s

A young person turned to Reddit for tips after having applied for a job at fast-food giant Mcdonald’s. u/NewUserHaveMercy asked if they had made a wise decision in getting work at such a young age, and local Redditors were happy to oblige. Read more here…

Netizens salute parents of 12yo SG whiz kid working toward advanced degrees in math & music

If 12-year-old Nathanael Koh were only working toward a degree in maths, that would be impressive enough.

As it turns out, he’s enrolled not only at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand studying mathematics but also at the Australian Guild of Music Education (AGME) as a final-year music composition student.

Read more here…

Vicious gang attack with kung fu skills among Javan mynas in Pasir Ris Park, captured by photographer

A kung-fu kick to the neck, a choking attempt, and a direct blow on the face – a graphic fight among Javan myna birds was captured in high definition by photographer Andrew Hunt.

“This was a particularly vicious Javan myna fight. One of the worst I have seen and intensely noisy,” wrote Mr Hunt in a post on Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore) on Oct 30.

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg