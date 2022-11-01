Rare Animal Sightings Vicious gang attack with kung fu skills among Javan mynas in Pasir...

Vicious gang attack with kung fu skills among Javan mynas in Pasir Ris Park, captured by photographer

Photo: FB screengrab/Andrew Hunt

A kung-fu kick to the neck, a choking attempt, and a direct blow on the face – even with an eye-gouging strike!

By Hana O
A kung-fu kick to the neck, a choking attempt, and a direct blow on the face – a graphic fight among Javan myna birds was captured in high definition by photographer Andrew Hunt.

“This was a particularly vicious Javan myna fight. One of the worst I have seen and intensely noisy,” wrote Mr Hunt in a post on Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore) on Oct 30.

A total of four mynas had the fight to pick with another mynah, and it was gruesomely captured on camera. According to the photographer, the myna on the ground was defending itself from the talons of the other myna.

The photo also showed another myna using its talons to keep the beak of the one on the ground closed.

Photo: FB screengrab/Andrew Hunt

“It managed to get its leg around the neck of one of the attackers,” the photographer noted.

Photo: FB screengrab/Andrew Hunt

Eventually, the grounded myna found itself being pinned down by two birds. One of them tried gouging the victim’s eye out.

Photo: FB screengrab/Andrew Hunt

“Eventually, the melee ended with the mynas flying off to battle somewhere else,” said Mr Hunt, noting the initial fight happened at Pasir Ris Park.

Netizens said in their comments that bullying also happens in the animal world.

“Maybe the fallen bird is a whistleblower and has important info, and the rest have been hired by a villain boss to silence it,” said a Facebook user digging deep into the incident’s meaning.

“Looks like a gang fight. You need to break it up by shouting, ‘police coming, police coming!’ said another netizen poking fun at the matter. /TISG

Netizens joke on bald Mynah, saying it ate too much MSG

