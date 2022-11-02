Morning Digest, Nov 2

- Advertisement -

Netizens debate on whether it’s ‘morally wrong for men to use toilet stalls just to pee’ when urinals are provided

The internet is a funny place where the strangest topics can get debated, including, apparently, the morality of men using a toilet stall just for urinating, as opposed, of course, to using the urinal. The debate took place over Reddit, where user @tiobanned posted a screen grab of a comment from a person who feels that this practice is morally wrong, and listed the reasons why. Read more here…

SDP’s chairman Paul Tambyah: ‘the reason why I didn’t join PAP’

Many have been waiting for Professor Paul Tambyah to reply to a comment made by TikTok user 520wen earlier in October, in which he said that the Singapore Democratic Party chairman will be able to contribute more if he joins the PAP and works towards a better society.

In a video reply posted over the weekend that attracted over 13,000 views, 400+ likes and nearly a hundred comments, another TikTok user ‘just wanna create smiles’ commented, “if not PAP, at least WP. The rest of the parties really not worth yours or our time.”

Read more here…

Netizens ‘disappointed’ that Richard Branson declined MHA’s ‘death penalty debate’ but ‘he has a (good) point’ for declining

After over a week, British billionaire Richard Branson responded to the invitation from the Ministry for Home Affairs to a live televised debate with the Minister for Home Affairs and Law, Mr K Shanmugam, over Singapore’s approach towards drugs and the death penalty. Branson wrote on his blog on Oct 30 that he had decided to decline the invitation as a televised debate would be “limited in time and scope, always at risk of prioritising personalities over issues” and therefore “cannot do the complexity of the death penalty any service. It reduces nuanced discourse to soundbites, turns serious debate into spectacle”. Read more here…

“Champion” car dares to brake-check to challenge boom truck

A video of a vehicle attempting to play the brake-checking game with a boom truck sparked mixed reactions online, some noting that the vehicle driver picked the wrong opponent.

“Here we have a champion who dared to brake check a crane,” wrote with a video of a silver sedan cutting into a boom truck’s path before hitting the brakes repeatedly.

Read more here…

Boy slaps & kicks sister repeatedly with full force, allegedly for leaving bedridden sick mother to meet a ‘male dude’

A video of a boy going all out in rage against a female victim has gone viral on social media. The 18-second video was shared on Twitter on Oct 30, with the user asking public members for more information on the abuse incident. Read more here…

