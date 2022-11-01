“Champion” car dares to brake-check to challenge boom truck

- Advertisement -

A video of a vehicle attempting to play the brake-checking game with a boom truck sparked mixed reactions online, some noting that the vehicle driver picked the wrong opponent.

“Here we have a champion who dared to brake check a crane,” wrote ROADS.sg with a video of a silver sedan cutting into a boom truck’s path before hitting the brakes repeatedly.

Although both lanes were clear, the sedan stayed in the middle of the road. The brake lights were then activated multiple times before the vehicle continued on its way.

Brake-checking is the act of sharply hitting the brakes in the middle of the road with a vehicle behind in an attempt to make the unsuspecting vehicle driver step on their brakes.

If an accident occurs, insurance companies would often presume that the vehicle behind the perpetrator was at fault for not practising defensive driving and leaving enough space for an emergency.

According to ROADS.sg, anyone who brake checks purposefully with video evidence will be fined by the Traffic Police, and insurance claims will be pinned to the offending front car.

“When the crane hits you, then you know. No trouble ask for trouble,” commented Facebook user Akai Shaws on the video.

“This car driver wants to have full withdrawal of his CPF (Central Provident Fund) and insurance,” added Facebook user Chris Walker.

Meanwhile, other netizens noted that the way the vehicle driver stepped on the brakes wasn’t convincing enough to be called brake-checking.

They noted that a brake check needed to be abrupt enough and within closer proximity for the boom truck to also jam on the brakes without hitting the car. “That’s a pro brake check properly done,” noted a netizen, although he wasn’t condoning such practices.

“Not a brake check. Perhaps the driver got shocked seeing the crane from his back mirror,” said Facebook user Dennis Lee.

“That’s normal, man. I see cars randomly hitting brake for no reason just cause they cannot control or they got scared to go faster,” said Facebook user Jeremy Tan with a more feasible explanation. /TISG

