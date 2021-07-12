Home News Jamus Lim makes rounds around Sengkang, shares about his interactions with residents

Jamus Lim makes rounds around Sengkang, shares about his interactions with residents

While it took a long time to visit so many households, Assoc Prof Lim said that he had numerous meaningful interactions during his visits

Jamus Lim
Photo: Facebook/Jamus Lim

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Home News
- -
Singapore — After another round of house visits in Sengkang, Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim shared about several interactions and conversations he had with the residents he met.
On Thursday night, Assoc Prof Lim and a few of his colleagues went down to Block 333B which is located on Anchorvale Link and went to six different floors to speak to residents living there. While it took a long time to visit so many households, Assoc Prof Lim said that he had numerous meaningful interactions during his visits.

The residents he spoke to talked about a large range of issues. While a few residents brought up municipal issues, others had about the recent change in Sengkang’s cleaning contractor instead.
A few others had apprehensions regarding the difficulties of staying beside a public facility like Sengkang General Hospital. Typically challenges and disruptions they face include higher non-resident traffic in places such as common areas as well as the sound of ambulance sirens early in the morning. However, they also remarked that the location of the hospital would also prove to be beneficial in case any one of the residents had a medical emergency.
Some of the other residents Assoc Prof Lim spoke to expressed that they had their fair share of worries living as a minority in Singapore’s multicultural society while others were more concerned about coping with the pandemic and the restrictions it has brought about.
During the house visits, Assoc Prof Lim observed that there were quite a few multigenerational families. While a nuclear family setting can afford benefits such as privacy, having multiple generations come together under one roof can bring about advantages such as having more adult figures to look after children, having more helping hands in the kitchen for cooking, and having more family members around which results in a more joyous household.

Assoc Prof Lim also recently shared some updates about the new cleaning contractor at Anchorvale and has been continually asking residents for feedback to improve the cleanliness and hygiene of the estate.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at SG. /TISG

Follow us on

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ong Ye Kung: CECA is part of the solution

Singapore — In Parliament on Tuesday (Jul 6), Health Minister and former trade negotiator Ong Ye Kung sought to clarify the role free trade agreements (FTA), especially the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), play in Singapore.  However, during the course of his...
View Post
Featured News

Singaporeans once again question why mayors are paid S$852,500 annually, and if they serve a purpose being full-time staff

Singapore—Information circulating about the salaries of mayors has caused some netizens to express how unhappy they are at the high price taxpayers are paying. A Facebook post on Wake Up, Singapore shows how the salaries and allowances of Singapore’s five mayors, Ms...
View Post
Featured News

Parliament will see PSP raising questions on composition of the Singapore core, and percentage of jobs taken up by foreigners

Singapore -- During the Parliamentary sitting on Jul 6, PSP NCMPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa are to raise pertinent questions regarding jobs and job opportunities. In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jul 4), Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Central Executive Committee...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent