Jamus Lim makes rounds around Sengkang, shares about his interactions with residents

On Thursday night, Assoc Prof Lim and a few of his colleagues went down to Block 333B which is located on Anchorvale Link and went to six different floors to speak to residents living there. While it took a long time to visit so many households, Assoc Prof Lim said that he had numerous meaningful interactions during his visits.

The residents he spoke to talked about a large range of issues. While a few residents brought up municipal issues, others had questions about the recent change in Sengkang’s cleaning contractor instead.

A few others had apprehensions regarding the difficulties of staying beside a public facility like Sengkang General Hospital. Typically challenges and disruptions they face include higher non-resident traffic in places such as common areas as well as the sound of ambulance sirens early in the morning. However, they also remarked that the location of the hospital would also prove to be beneficial in case any one of the residents had a medical emergency.

Some of the other residents Assoc Prof Lim spoke to expressed that they had their fair share of worries living as a minority in Singapore’s multicultural society while others were more concerned about coping with the pandemic and the restrictions it has brought about.

During the house visits, Assoc Prof Lim observed that there were quite a few multigenerational families. While a nuclear family setting can afford benefits such as privacy, having multiple generations come together under one roof can bring about advantages such as having more adult figures to look after young children, having more helping hands in the kitchen for cooking, and having more family members around which results in a more joyous household.

Assoc Prof Lim also recently shared some updates about the new cleaning contractor at Anchorvale and has been continually asking residents for feedback to improve the cleanliness and hygiene of the estate.