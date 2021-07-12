Food delivery rider praised for sharing food with stray

- Advertisement -

Netizens are applauding a food delivery rider for his “rich heart” after a photo of him sharing his food with a stray cat while having a break on the side of the road has been circulated. Interestingly, an online user left a comment that praised the man while simultaneously hinting at her opinion on the nation’s current administration.

A heart-warming photo of a random act of kindness was shared on the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Wednesday (July 7). The photo captured a Foodpanda delivery rider taking a break on the roadside, with his bike parked next to him and an open food container on his lap.

With one of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic being the limitation of movement, delivery riders have been hailed as front liners given that they have played a role in keeping the world moving even during lockdown.

The photo of this front liner has garnered over 800 likes and 40 shares on Facebook as it captured his extension of kindness towards nothing other than a stray cat. The photo, which captured the delivery rider sharing his food with the animal was captioned, “After a day of hard work, (he’s) still got compassion to share his food with the cat. God bless you, Mr Panda Delivery Man.”

Netizens flocked to the comments section of this post following suit, leaving well-wishes and messages extending blessings and gratitude. While there were those who complimented his “Rich heart,” one netizen left a comment that seemed to hint at her sentiments towards the nation’s current administration.

“Truly truly I say this man(‘s) heart is greater than a cabinet,” she wrote.

In response to this, another netizen seemed to have caught her drift and followed suit by commenting the subtle reply, “Thoat cabinet (is) rusty already. Door (is) falling off.”

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments

