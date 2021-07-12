2 ferrets abandoned at Woodlands Waterfront Park

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Two ferrets, believed to be abandoned domesticated pets, were spotted wandering around Woodlands Waterfront Park.

One Wai Lun Cheong took to Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page on Friday (Jul 9) to share the incident.

He attached videos and photos of the two animals scurrying around the area.

According to the post, one of the ferrets was rescued while the other went missing.

“If you see any animal you are not familiar with, look for information online with Google lens; you will then be able to tell whether the animal is wild or an abandoned pet,” added Mr Wai.

“Abandoned pets cannot survive in the wild, and if they do, they might become invasive like the Javan mynahs,” he noted.

In a comment, Mr Wai confirmed that the animals were abandoned. “The uncle who found them told me a man came to the park with a plastic bag, and he threw the plastic bag in the bushes beside the sea, and then the ferrets came out of the plastic bag,” she explained.

“Ferrets are definitely abandoned exotic pets,” commented Facebook user Amber Soong. “They are one of the few common illegal pets in Singapore, not hard to take care of, but unlike a rabbit or hamster, they require a lot of attention like dogs and cats.”

Netizens urged others not to acquire pets at all if they cannot give the animals the care they deserve./TISG

