Cat allegedly thrown and abandoned in broken carrier at HDB lift lobby

'Poor kitty was still in shock and frightened'

Photo: FB screengrab/Munirah Hamid Hussain

Hana O

Singapore – A woman in Singapore took to social media to urge the public to refrain from abandoning animals after spotting a white cat allegedly thrown and left behind in a broken carrier near the lift lobby of an HDB block.

On Saturday (May 1), the concerned individual took to Facebook to highlight a possible incident of animal abandonment.

“At 4 pm, my parents and I found an abandoned cat in a broken carrier right outside of my lift lobby,” wrote Ms Munirah.

Photo: FB screengrab/Munirah Hamid Hussain

She also noted that the owner might have thrown the carrier with the cat inside as the plastic casing could be seen dismantled, with the wire door detached from its sockets.

Photo: FB screengrab/Munirah Hamid Hussain

“Poor kitty was so scared that it was shivering the moment we saw it.”

Photo: FB screengrab/Munirah Hamid Hussain

Ms Munirah had called the Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to report the incident.

She was advised to stay by the cat’s side until an SPCA officer arrived. “We gave some cat kibble and water, but the poor kitty was still in shock and frightened.”

Photo: FB screengrab/Munirah Hamid Hussain

Ms Munirah added that the trauma had caused the cat to defecate in the cage.

Photo: FB screengrab/Munirah Hamid Hussain

“We wanted to clean it, but the cat is not letting (us) and wants to stay inside the carrier.”

Eventually, an SPCA officer arrived to take the cat.

“I’m so sorry that the cat has to go through all this,” wrote Ms Munirah.

She advised that if people were not 100 per cent “responsible, serious, dedicated or loving” enough to own a pet, then they should not get one in the first place.

“Have a heart and some sense in finding a right home or shelter for them,” she added./TISG

