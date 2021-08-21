Foodpanda rider alleges condominium guard verbally abused him, encourages other riders to boycott

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In these pandemic times, food delivery riders have been more in demand than ever, but it has not meant that they’ve been treated kindly by everyone.

One Foodpanda rider took to social media to say he and other riders are treated badly by the management and security of a certain condominium, to the point of being verbally abused.

The rider’s story was shared on the sgfollowsall Instagram page on Thursday (Aug 19).

He wrote of an incident that happened on Tuesday (Aug 17) when he delivered food to Alex Residences, where delivery riders have had some difficulty.

“First of all they only give us 1 slot to park when making delivery to the condo, so they ask us to park outside when we park outside on the pavement or roadside they said we can’t park there as if the pavement and roadside is theirs, they ask us to park further away from the condo.”

The Foodpanda rider added that on the occasions that delivery rider “park nearer to the condo on the roadside,” the staff from the condominium takes allegedly photos and reports them to the Land Transportation Authority.

On top of the already reportedly bad blood between food delivery riders and the condominium staff, the Foodpanda rider said the situation got even worse last Tuesday.

He wrote that they “really step(ped) over the line” on that day.

The Foodpanda rider said that while he was parking his bike back first, the security guard “shouted at me and said I cannot do that and I must park the front of the bike in first.”

The rider asked why, wondering what difference it made.

“The security guy started verbally abusing and shouting even louder and threaten to clamp my bike,” he wrote.

Not wishing to get into an argument with the guard, he just quickly followed the guard’s instructions, delivered the order, and went away.

This is reportedly not the first time the security guard verbally abused and mistreated a food delivery rider.

The Foodpanda rider wrote that this guard has also shouted at a Deliveroo rider and even told him to “f**k off.”

He added that he will be filing a police report.

The Foodpanda rider also wrote that the reason he shared his story is to warn “fellow riders” about the guard “and if they can boycott this condo just boycott.”

The Independent SG has reached out to Alex Residences for comment. /TISG

