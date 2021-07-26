Woman who refused to share lift with delivery rider also cooked maskless outside her neighbour’s window

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A woman who made the news for refusing to share a lift with a food delivery rider is finding herself in more hot water due to a recent report that says she also cooks right outside a neighbor’s window.

To add insult to injury, she is said to do this without a mask.

The woman, a Hougang resident, was featured in a video uploaded by a man named Martin See in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page over the weekend, wherein she was seen firmly refusing when the delivery rider tried to enter the elevator of a building.

She entered an empty lift and then pressed the buttons to close it, telling the delivery rider behind her “I don’t share a lift.”

When asked why, she replied, “I come here first… I said I don’t share a lift… I know you have a camera…it’s pandemic. Excuse me.”

The video has been shared over 3,500 times, with many netizens calling the woman out on her “selfish” behaviour.

However, the woman may be even more selfish than was originally thought, according to a July 25 article in Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

One of the woman’s neighbors named Kai Wen told Lianhe Wanbao that on at least two occasions, the woman was seen cooking in the common corridor, directly outside the window of another resident.

She was said to be stir-frying vegetables and meat during these occasions, without wearing a mask.

A reporter from the Chinese daily endeavoured to interview the woman concerning the lift incident, but she declined. However, her husband, described as a man in his 50s, spoke in defence of his wife.

He said that his wife let two other residents use the lift ahead of her since she did not want to use it along with others.

The woman’s husband also maintained that it was all right for his wife to desire to keep a safe distance, given that the pandemic is still ongoing.

As to the matter of her cooking in the corridor, he called such an act “creative,” and added that only the people who do not appreciate this type of creativity would see her actions in a negative light.

/TISG

