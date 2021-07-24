Woman refuses to let delivery rider into lift, says “I don’t share lift”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A delivery rider had a rude shock after he encountered a woman who refused to let him into a lift at an HDB block.

He shared about the encounter in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” along with a video that captured the interaction with himself and the woman.

Having unpacked the delivery from his delivery bag mounted on his bicycle, the delivery rider had been waiting at the lift landing with another woman when the lift descended. As a man wheeled out a bicycle with a child, the rider went forward to help press the lift button to allow the two of them to exit first.

However, when the two had exited, a woman had barged her way into the lift.

- Advertisement -

Not only did she rush into the lift, but the woman also prohibited him from entering the lift and asked him to wait to use it.

When the delivery rider questioned why he had to wait for the next lift, she replied “I don’t share lift” to the man. She said that she had arrived at the lift landing first, and asked the delivery rider to stop pressing the lift button so that she could go up.

In response, the delivery rider mentioned that he had deliveries to make to a unit in one of the blocks, but she told him to use the lift next to the one that she was in.

She remarked that she is aware he has a camera, but simply cited the ongoing pandemic for the reason she was unwilling to share a lift with another person before the doors shut and she started heading up.

- Advertisement -

In his post, the delivery rider added a caption remarking that if the woman is so against sharing a lift with another person, she should move into a landed property or a condominium that allows her to have her personal lift instead.

Many netizens took to the comments section to voice their opinions about the woman and her behaviour.

Some others gave suggestions on how to deal with the woman. A few thought that the delivery rider should simply have kept on pressing the lift button while another said that the delivery rider should have pretended to cough so she would have let him use the lift first instead.

- Advertisement -

A few others thought that it might be better to let the incident go instead of ruminating about it.

Given the woman’s behaviour, a few others expressed that she might be acting up on purpose.

Considering that the world is in the middle of a pandemic, some others could understand her rationale for wanting to maintain her personal space. However, they thought that she went about it the wrong way and that she should have waited for the next lift if she was adamant about doing so, instead of causing inconvenience to other members of the public.

One netizen mentioned that he had previously encountered her before and advised others to ignore her and head into the lift.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.