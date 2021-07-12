Home News Singapore delivers supplies to Indonesia to cope with the pandemic

Singapore delivers supplies to Indonesia to cope with the pandemic

The Singaporean government sent oxygen cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, masks, along with surgical caps, gowns, and gloves

Photo: Facebook/Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore — On Friday (Jul 9), Singapore delivered medical supplies and equipment over to neighbouring country Indonesia to assist it in the fight against the coronavirus.

Minister for Foreign Affairs handed over medical equipment and supplies to ambassador Suryo Pratomo with a few of his colleagues from the Ministry of Defence, Singapore (Mindef).

The sent cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, masks, along with surgical caps, gowns, and gloves.

Earlier in the week, Dr Balakrishnan had spoken with Indonesia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno L.P. Marsudi about the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia as of recent and assured her that Singapore would be supporting Indonesia.

Dr Balakrishnan later shared a video on Facebook capturing the highlights of the handover of the supplies to Indonesia.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force’s C-130s departed from Paya Lebar Air Base to being crucial medical supplies to Jakarta.

These supplies that were requested by Indonesia will assist The Indonesian National Armed Forces and the country as a whole in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later on, the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Landing Ship Tank will also be making a move to deliver compressed oxygen cylinders that are unable to be shipped via air.

Singapore has been in close contact with Indonesia and will do its best to continue its assistance by sending supplies to help increase Indonesia’s medical supplies and equipment.

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen as well as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean also shared about the handover on their respective Facebook pages.

Indonesia is currently facing a second wave of coronavirus infections, with the daily number of cases having quadrupled in less than one month. Consequently, Indonesia’s healthcare system is coming close to falling apart due to severe overcrowding in hospitals. Infected patients are forced to turn away from hospitals that are unable to keep up with the constant influx of patients.

