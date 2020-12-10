Home News Featured News Jade Rasif says being turned away from cruise because she is now...

Jade Rasif says being turned away from cruise because she is now a frontliner, was a “blessing in disguise”

She was supposed to go on the cruise with her family, but she explained that she wasn't allowed to board the ship allegedly because of her job in the healthcare sector

"Since working in healthcare got me kicked off the cruise to nowhere here's a cute pic of me getting lit on a boat anyway #happy" - Photo: Instagram / Jade Rasif

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Though disappointed that she was turned away from Royal Caribbean’s cruise to nowhere, former DJ Jade Rasif called it a “blessing in disguise” after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (Dec 9).

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Jade posted news of the Covid-19 incident and wrote: “Yes guys this was the one I was supposed to be on. I got denied boarding bc of my job”.

Photo: Instagram / Jade Rasif

Jade was supposed to go on the cruise with her family, but she explained that she wasn’t allowed to board the ship allegedly because of her job in the healthcare sector.

- Advertisement -

Since April, she has been volunteering as a front-liner in the healthcare sector and was converted into full-time staff several months later.

She added: “I was so chill about being turned away because I believe things happen for a reason, and the most we do is try to see the good in everything. Praying for everyone’s safety tho”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Tq for the love guys but I’m a big girl… I can handle not being able to cruise”.

Photo: Instagram / Jade Rasif

Photo: Instagram / Jade Rasif

She also shared a letter she received from Royal Caribbean International where the cruise line extended their sincerest apologies after they weren’t able to welcome her on board the ship as a result of not meeting one or more of the cruise’s health protocols or policies.

They also offered Jade a refund on any taxes and fees as well as prepaid items purchased via Royal Caribbean International.

Photo: Instagram / Jade Rasif

Klooksg also offered Jade a hotel stay, with tickets to the zoo, which she thanked them for on Instagram.

In a separate post, Jade shared a photo of herself on a boat and captioned it: “”Since working in healthcare got me kicked off the cruise to nowhere here’s a cute pic of me getting lit on a boat anyway #happy”. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Son of JB Jeyaretnam appointed to Supreme Court bench

Singapore—Mr Philip Jeyaretnam has been appointed by President Halimah Yacob as a Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court of Singapore, announced the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday (Dec 7). His term starts on Jan 4, 2021, and will be for a period...
View Post
Featured News

Lim Tean sums up Leong Sze Hian’s and Terry Xu’s trials against PM Lee

In two separate Facebook posts over the weekend (Dec 5,6), lawyer Lim Tean summed up the trials for both of his clients Terry Xu and Leong Sze Hian, who were embroiled in suits against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. On Saturday (Dec...
View Post
Featured News

Indranee Rajah uses her singing talents to raise funds for students with disabilities

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah turned to playback singing to raise funds for students with disabilities, as part of the Singapore Association of Women Lawyers (SAWL) Scholarship Fund's effort to help these students continue schooling. SAWL assists students with...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet