Jade Rasif says being turned away from cruise because she is now a frontliner, was a “blessing in disguise”

Though disappointed that she was turned away from Royal Caribbean’s cruise to nowhere, former DJ Jade Rasif called it a “blessing in disguise” after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (Dec 9).

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Jade posted news of the Covid-19 incident and wrote: “Yes guys this was the one I was supposed to be on. I got denied boarding bc of my job”.

Jade was supposed to go on the cruise with her family, but she explained that she wasn’t allowed to board the ship allegedly because of her job in the healthcare sector.

Since April, she has been volunteering as a front-liner in the healthcare sector and was converted into full-time staff several months later.

She added: “I was so chill about being turned away because I believe things happen for a reason, and the most we do is try to see the good in everything. Praying for everyone’s safety tho”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Tq for the love guys but I’m a big girl… I can handle not being able to cruise”.

She also shared a letter she received from Royal Caribbean International where the cruise line extended their sincerest apologies after they weren’t able to welcome her on board the ship as a result of not meeting one or more of the cruise’s health protocols or policies.

They also offered Jade a refund on any taxes and fees as well as prepaid items purchased via Royal Caribbean International.

Klooksg also offered Jade a hotel stay, with tickets to the zoo, which she thanked them for on Instagram.

In a separate post, Jade shared a photo of herself on a boat and captioned it: “”Since working in healthcare got me kicked off the cruise to nowhere here’s a cute pic of me getting lit on a boat anyway #happy”. /TISG

