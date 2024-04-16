Recent controversies have emerged as liberal Americans raise concerns about the symbolic implications of everyday words and routines like “good morning,” alleging ties to oppression. The discourse has extended to the point where even the act of drinking coffee daily is criticized as potentially problematic.

According to Snopes on Yahoo News, the entire ordeal is labeled as fake. In April 2024, a viral video on X and other social media platforms sparked controversy by claiming the phrase “good morning” originated from “good mourning,” associating it with grief.

Furthermore, the video, initially shared on TikTok in October 2023, suggested it was a mockery by white slave owners toward Black enslaved people. Despite garnering over 140,000 views, it faced scrutiny and debunking.

In addition to this, the creator later acknowledged the error, stating it wasn’t the origin. Linguistic analysis reveals “morning” and “mourning” are homophones with distinct origins, tracing back to Old English and Middle English, respectively.

“Good Morning” is actually not a symbol of oppression

These aren’t serious people. They throw around the word “racism” carelessly just like Democrats threw around the word “Nazis” during Trump’s presidency. Meanwhile, these same leftists ignore their own racism against white people and real Nazis like those fighting for Zelensky. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 15, 2024

Conservative Americans are tired of the entire ordeal, they claim that liberal Americans love throwing harsh accusations around without any solid basis. Accusing others of being oppressive and problematic for saying the words “good morning” is another level of insanity according to conservatives.

These people gotta make this shit up for clicks. That’s the only thing I can think of. She made this shit up and now there’s all kinds of fools that believe her — USMC Lady Vet (@Arkypatriot) April 15, 2024

Following that, some claim that the user was probably making this term up for extra views and clicks. In the digital era where controversy sells, it is somewhat expected to see things like this happening a little more frequently.

