International

Is it bad to say “Good Morning?” Liberal says its a symbol of “oppression” 

ByAsir F

April 16, 2024
is-it-bad-to-say-“good-morning?”-liberal-says-its-a-symbol-of-“oppression” 

Is it bad to say “Good Morning?” Liberal says its a symbol of “oppression”

Recent controversies have emerged as liberal Americans raise concerns about the symbolic implications of everyday words and routines like “good morning,” alleging ties to oppression. The discourse has extended to the point where even the act of drinking coffee daily is criticized as potentially problematic.

According to Snopes on Yahoo News, the entire ordeal is labeled as fake. In April 2024, a viral video on X and other social media platforms sparked controversy by claiming the phrase “good morning” originated from “good mourning,” associating it with grief. 

Furthermore, the video, initially shared on TikTok in October 2023, suggested it was a mockery by white slave owners toward Black enslaved people. Despite garnering over 140,000 views, it faced scrutiny and debunking. 

In addition to this, the creator later acknowledged the error, stating it wasn’t the origin. Linguistic analysis reveals “morning” and “mourning” are homophones with distinct origins, tracing back to Old English and Middle English, respectively.

“Good Morning” is actually not a symbol of oppression 

Conservative Americans are tired of the entire ordeal, they claim that liberal Americans love throwing harsh accusations around without any solid basis. Accusing others of being oppressive and problematic for saying the words “good morning” is another level of insanity according to conservatives. 

Following that, some claim that the user was probably making this term up for extra views and clicks. In the digital era where controversy sells, it is somewhat expected to see things like this happening a little more frequently. 

Read More News

How did the Gamecocks triumph captivated audiences like never before

The post Is it bad to say “Good Morning?” Liberal says its a symbol of “oppression”  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

18yo dental assistant, who works 11 hours daily for S$1.59K/month salary asks, “Are these hours and this pay the norm in Singapore?”

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she’s forced to wake up at 5:40am to work without any rest in between and can only sleep at 12-1 am

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Public sector worker says he’s “waiting eagerly for more layoffs” in Singapore if S’poreans don’t “let go of their ego, chasing private sector jobs”

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Education

TikTok degree program: Could this be the next “big thing” in the education frontier for Singaporean youth?

October 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.