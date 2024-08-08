SINGAPORE: INTERPOL has unveiled a new weapon: a “global stop-payment mechanism” that has facilitated the largest-ever recovery of funds in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam.

This innovative tool from Interpol has proven its worth after a Singapore-based commodity firm fell prey to a sophisticated BEC scam in July 2024.

The unsuspecting firm received an email that appeared to be from a trusted supplier requesting that a pending payment be redirected to a new bank account in Timor-Leste. Unbeknownst to them, the email was a clever ruse, with the sender’s address differing subtly from the genuine one.

On July 19, the firm transferred a staggering $42.3 million to what they believed was the supplier’s account. It wasn’t until July 23, when the actual supplier reported not receiving payment, that the firm realized they had been duped.

I-GRIP: Solution to scam and fraud?

Enter INTERPOL’s Global Rapid Intervention of Payments (I-GRIP) mechanism. This system, launched in 2022, is designed to swiftly detect and freeze fraudulent transactions. Within a day of the scam being discovered, authorities in Singapore, utilizing I-GRIP, managed to freeze the counterfeit bank account and recover $39 million of the stolen funds. Additionally, the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the scam led to the recovery of a further $2 million.

I-GRIP’s success is not limited to this case. Since its inception, the mechanism has helped law enforcement intercept hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit funds and has been instrumental in the global police operation named First Light, which traced and intercepted the proceeds of fiat and cryptocurrency crimes.

Cryptocurrency and cyber threats

In a related development, the U.S. Justice Department has indicted Roman Boss, the founder of Cryptonator, an online digital wallet and cryptocurrency exchange, for allegedly facilitating the laundering of criminal proceeds from computer intrusions, hacking incidents, ransomware scams, fraud markets, and identity theft schemes. TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence firm, revealed that Cryptonator processed over 4 million transactions worth $1.4 billion, with Boss profiting from each transaction.

The platform’s involvement with darknet markets, virtual exchanges, and criminal marketplaces such as Bitzlato, Blender, Finiko, Garantex, Hydra, Nobitex, and even a terrorist entity, underscores the evolving nature of cyber threats.

Achievement for Interpol

As cryptocurrency continues to offer new avenues for fraud, threat actors are exploiting legitimate blockchain protocols like Uniswap and Safe.global to conceal their activities and pilfer funds from cryptocurrency wallets. Check Point’s recent report highlights how attackers are using the Uniswap Multicall contract to orchestrate fund transfers and the Gnosis Safe contracts to deceive victims into approving fraudulent transactions.

INTERPOL’s I-GRIP mechanism and the takedown of Cryptonator are significant victories in the fight against cybercrime. However, the agency emphasizes that businesses and individuals must remain vigilant and take preventative measures to avoid falling victim to BEC scams and other social engineering tactics. The digital age demands constant innovation and cooperation between law enforcement and the private sector to stay ahead of cybercriminals.