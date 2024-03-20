SINGAPORE: Singapore-based super app Grab has announced a major partnership with crypto payments platform Triple-A, allowing users in Singapore to conduct transactions using cryptocurrencies.

The integration enables GrabPay Wallet users to seamlessly top up their accounts with Digital Payment Tokens through Triple-A’s platform.

Although Grab operates across eight South Asian nations, this feature is currently exclusive to Singapore. However, the company expressed its readiness to assess the reception and expand accordingly.

Five cryptocurrencies are initially supported for transactions: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), StraitsX’s XSGD, Circle’s USDC, and Tether’s USDT stablecoins.

This broad spectrum of options amplifies the convenience for digital currency enthusiasts, facilitating various everyday transactions, from ride bookings to meal purchases.

Triple-A, the licensed payments provider facilitating this transition, positioned the collaboration as a milestone in enabling digital currency adoption for daily transactions.

This move aligns with Grab’s prior foray into the Web3 ecosystem, as evidenced by its partnership announcement with Circle in September 2023.

At that time, plans for a pilot program introducing a Web3 wallet within the Grab super-app were unveiled, signalling the company’s proactive stance towards emerging technologies.

The decision by Grab to integrate cryptocurrency payments within its platform reflects a strategic convergence of fintech and digital currency trends.

While Singapore has traditionally maintained a cautious stance towards cryptocurrencies, with now-President Tharman Shanmugaratnam once calling crypto “purely speculative” and “slightly crazy”, Grab’s initiative signifies a departure from conventional norms.

By leveraging Triple-A’s expertise and infrastructure, Grab positions itself as a frontrunner in embracing the evolving digital economy.

Introducing cryptocurrency payments diversifies Grab’s service portfolio and resonates with the growing global trend towards mainstream crypto adoption.