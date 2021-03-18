Uncategorized Indranee Rajah compares post-Covid scenario recovery to Six Million Dollar Man

Indranee Rajah compares post-Covid scenario recovery to Six Million Dollar Man

Singapore has the technology and the reserves, she says

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Uncategorized
- Advertisement -

Singapore—Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah referenced a popular 1970s US TV series, The Six Million Dollar Man, when she said that Singapore is in a position to come out stronger from the current crisis. She was speaking at the Southeast Asia Development Symposium on Wednesday (Mar 17).

The fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic has been noteworthy, given Singapore’s trade-reliant economy.

However, the present situation can be seen as an opportunity to rebuild better, hence the comparison to the hit show. 

The Six Million Dollar Man, after all, is the story of Steve Austin, a former astronaut, who was gravely injured in a NASA test flight accident. But doctors used bionic implants in operating on him, giving him extraordinary strength, vision and speed. 

- Advertisement -

In short, he emerged from a serious crisis as a superhero.

The key to his being rebuilt anew, of course, was technology.

straitstimes.com quotes Ms Indranee as saying, “I think we are exactly at that stage. We do have the technology, we do have the capability, and we are trying to position ourselves to come out of that stronger.”

What is important, she added, is to enable companies to transform as well as workers to reskill. Additional support should also be given to workers who have less education and lower incomes.

The two-day virtual symposium, organised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is expected to be attended by over 3,000 individuals.

In a discussion concerning post-Covid solutions moderated by Mr Sri Jegarajah, CNBC senior correspondent, Ms Indranee was one of four speakers. The others were Mr Ahmed M Saeed, ADB’s vice-president responsible for operations in East Asia, South-east Asia and the Pacific, Grab group president Mr Ming Maa and Morgan Stanley chief marketing and chief sustainability officer Ms Audrey Choi.

The minister was asked how the country will fund the economic transition in light of a tight fiscal environment.

She cited Singapore’s reserves as key to providing solutions, noting that the country is fortunate in being able to do so.

Additionally, there are plans to borrow in order to fund “nationally significant infrastructure,” as well as raise the goods and services tax and review the carbon tax.

Ms Indranee added, “But I think the key thing is really to focus on growth. Because growth is what brings the revenue that augments your corporate tax, your personal income tax, and it just gets the whole economy going.”

/TISG

Read also: Indranee Rajah: If we want to do more for people, we’ll have to spend more

Indranee Rajah: If we want to do more for people, we’ll have to spend more

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Elderly lady spotted selling tissue packets to car drivers and passersby at Yishun junction

Singapore – An elderly lady was spotted offering tissue packets for sale to stopped vehicles and passers-by at a Yishun junction. "This old lady without wearing mask, is seen almost daily at the junction of Yishun St 21 and Yishun Ring Road,"...
View Post
Featured News

Domestic helper allegedly quits after 5 days due to exhaustion working for couple with triplets

Singapore – A domestic helper allegedly quit her job after five days due to exhaustion from caring for a family with triplets. There are moments when parents need extra help caring for their family, especially after welcoming newborns. A Singaporean couple hired...
View Post
Featured News

Woman rescued from Bukit Panjang canal believed someone was running after her

Singapore—Last Wednesday (March 10), a woman found lying face-down at the bottom of a large canal at Bukit Panjang was rescued by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The woman accidentally fell into the canal. said her husband. Madam Hu Hui Fang,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent