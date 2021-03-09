Uncategorized Malaysian MP Syed Saddiq returns to SG to finish studies at NUS...

Malaysian MP Syed Saddiq returns to SG to finish studies at NUS LKY School

He hopes his studies in public policy will make him a better MP

FB screengrab:Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Uncategorized
- Advertisement -

Singapore—Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who served as Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister under former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (March 8), that he will be in Singapore for one month to finish his studies at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The 28-year-old Mr Syed Saddiq, who is a Member of Parliament for Muar, started his studies at the LKY school last year.

He wrote in his post, “Will be in Singapore for a month to finish my studies at NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.”

The MP added that he would donate his one-month salary back to Muar, writing: “I don’t deserve to keep my salary while I further my studies.”

He also wrote that he is “Looking forward to the classes.

I always believe that I need to continuously upskill myself so that i can serve Muar & Malaysia better!”

- Advertisement -

Mr Syed Saddiq had previously rejected a Chevening Scholarship proposal to pursue a Master’s degree in Public Policy at Oxford University in 2018.

On Sept 21, 2020, NUS wrote that it was “Happy to welcome Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to our Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy‘s Senior Fellowship in Public Service Programme. Mr Syed is a Member of the Malaysian Parliament for Muar and was the youngest ever minister in Malaysia. #NUSExcellence.”

Mr Syed Saddiq asked for people’s prayers as he continues with his classes, which started online but are now going to be conducted in-person.

He added that his time in Singapore is not for vacation but for his studies. 

“I hope my studies in this ′′Public Policy′′ make me a better member of Parliament and policymaker for Muar & Malaysia,” he wrote in Malay.

The MP added that team Muar has “successfully helped over 765 families receive laptops and tablets, 5500 families received Food Bank assistance and 150 students received the help of Dermasiswa Harapan Muar” since an emergency was declared in Malaysia due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

While he is in Singapore, his team in Muar will continue with helping people.

“Thank you Malaysians. Thank you Muar. Pray for my safe journey home,” wrote the MP.

/TISG

Read also: Syed Saddiq denies rumours linking RM250k to mystery woman

Syed Saddiq denies rumours linking RM250k to mystery woman

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

NAC: Stop quarrelling with The Substation and help Chiya Amos

The late DPM, Foreign and Culture Minister S Rajaratnamonce observed that many Singaporeans knew the exact price of almost everything but could not always appreciate the real value of certain things. I might add until it’s too late. Is this trait...
View Post
Featured News

Pining for pizza? These pizzerias will surely satisfy your cravings

Singapore — With all the interesting food choices out there, pizza remains a fan favourite, perfect for pleasing palates of all ages. But where to go for your pizza fix? Tired of nondescript, fast food-style pizza? It is a universal truth...
View Post
Featured News

Ong Ye Kung: Train fares so far are not enough to cover operating costs

Singapore – While the government will continue to subsidise rail and bus operations, the bill to taxpayers "cannot keep ballooning," said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, noting fares also need to be adjusted. Speaking in Parliament during his ministry's Committee of Supply...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent