Malaysian MP Syed Saddiq returns to SG to finish studies at NUS LKY School

Singapore—Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who served as Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister under former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (March 8), that he will be in Singapore for one month to finish his studies at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The 28-year-old Mr Syed Saddiq, who is a Member of Parliament for Muar, started his studies at the LKY school last year.

He wrote in his post, “Will be in Singapore for a month to finish my studies at NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.”

The MP added that he would donate his one-month salary back to Muar, writing: “I don’t deserve to keep my salary while I further my studies.”

He also wrote that he is “Looking forward to the classes.

I always believe that I need to continuously upskill myself so that i can serve Muar & Malaysia better!”

Mr Syed Saddiq had previously rejected a Chevening Scholarship proposal to pursue a Master’s degree in Public Policy at Oxford University in 2018.

On Sept 21, 2020, NUS wrote that it was “Happy to welcome Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to our Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy‘s Senior Fellowship in Public Service Programme. Mr Syed is a Member of the Malaysian Parliament for Muar and was the youngest ever minister in Malaysia. #NUSExcellence.”

Mr Syed Saddiq asked for people’s prayers as he continues with his classes, which started online but are now going to be conducted in-person.

He added that his time in Singapore is not for vacation but for his studies.

“I hope my studies in this ′′Public Policy′′ make me a better member of Parliament and policymaker for Muar & Malaysia,” he wrote in Malay.

The MP added that team Muar has “successfully helped over 765 families receive laptops and tablets, 5500 families received Food Bank assistance and 150 students received the help of Dermasiswa Harapan Muar” since an emergency was declared in Malaysia due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

While he is in Singapore, his team in Muar will continue with helping people.

“Thank you Malaysians. Thank you Muar. Pray for my safe journey home,” wrote the MP.

