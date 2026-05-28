Singaporeans encourage PSP’s Stephanie Tan to keep going one year after GE2025

SINGAPORE: Earlier this month, Progress Singapore Party’s Stephanie Tan reflected on last year’s General Election, writing in a social media post that her “purpose and goals remain unchanged.”

Ms Tan began her post with: “Carrying on, one year on.”

While the campaign period had been full of activities such as walkabouts, interviews, forum discussions and other public appearances, the former candidate wrote that she had “simply hoped for Singaporeans to see me not just as one face of a political party, but to know me better for who I was as a Singaporean and a mother of two children, as someone with shared experiences with them as we navigate through similar systems.”

As for the year since GE2025, she added that while she has “seen much around me, experienced happy times and also faced many heartbreaking moments,” her aim is still the same.

Her family and children remain her priority in everything she does, and her “desire to serve Singaporeans with like-minded friends still flows. I will continue to advocate especially for the well-being of our children and for families.”

Her journey

Ms Tan graduated from the National University of Singapore with a law degree and was called to the Bar in 2011. She served as an Assistant Director in the Legal Policy Division of the Ministry of Law, as well as a legal counsel to the Ministry of Defence. In 2016, she stepped away from her career as a lawyer to be a full-time mum.

She joined PSP early in 2023 and assisted the party with parliamentary work and research before being fielded as a candidate at Pioneer SMC against the incumbent from the ruling People’s Action Party, Patrick Tay. Though bested by Mr Tay, she won over 34% of the vote.

Shortly after the GE, PSP’s founding members Tan Cheng Bock and S Nallakaruppan, along with former non-constituency member of parliament (NCMP) Hazel Poa, stepped down from the party’s central executive committee. They were replaced by three of the party’s first-time candidates—Ms Tan, Sani Ismail, and Lawrence Pek.

What Singaporeans are saying

In response to Ms Tan’s post, commenters have been full of encouragement toward her, urging her to keep on going.

“Keep up your hard work. Singaporean wants someone like you to serve us with your heart,” one wrote.

“Jiayu in whatever you aspire. Never say die. Fight on in whatever circumstances,” another added.

“Keep up the good work, Stephanie! The constituents will surely appreciate your efforts and sincerity,” a third chimed in.

Another wrote, “Hope to see you as an MP representing PSP to work together with PAP.” /TISG

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