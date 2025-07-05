// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
28.4 C
Singapore
Photo credit: Progress Singapore Party (PSP)
PSP
4 min.Read

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

Khalis Rifhan
By Khalis Rifhan

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a renewal in its leadership as founding members Dr Tan Cheng Bock and S Nallakaruppan, along with former non-constituency member of parliament (NCMP) Ms Hazel Poa, stepped down from the party’s central executive committee (CEC).

The party has also co-opted three of its first-time candidates from the recent general election. The new additions to the party’s top decision-making body are Mr Sani Ismail, Mr Lawrence Pek, and Ms Stephanie Tan.

This was announced by the PSP in a media release and during a media conference at their headquarters at the Bukit Timah Shopping Centre on Saturday, July 5.

Mr A’bas Kasmani will assume the role of the party’s chairman, while Anthony Neo will be PSP’s new treasurer, both taking over from Dr Tan and Nallakarupan, respectively. While Dr Tan, Ms Poa, and Mr Nallakaruppan have stepped down from the CEC, they remain as members of the party.

“PSP’s newly renewed CEC combines the wisdom of experienced leaders with the energy and innovation of our younger members. It is essential to give younger leaders a chance to contribute to the party’s growth and development and help us stay relevant and effective in serving Singaporeans,” said PSP’s secretary-general Mr Leong Mun Wai in the media release.

All three new CEC members contested the 2025 general elections. Mr Sani and Mr Pek were part of the West Coast – Jurong West GRC and Chua Chu Kang GRC team respectively, while Ms Tan was fielded at Pioneer SMC.

photo 2025 07 05 16 18 30 e1751703192484
PSP’s media conference on July 5 to introduce the three new CEC members.

In a Facebook post after the leadership renewal was announced, Dr Tan said that he is “passing the torch with confidence and hope.”

“Today is a significant moment—for me personally, for our party, and for the future we are building together.

“When I started the Progress Singapore Party, it was never about personal ambition. It was about standing up for a better Singapore. A Singapore where compassion is not weakness, where diversity of views is respected, and where politics is guided by integrity and service,” shared the former People’s Action Party MP for Ayer Rajah constituency.

Dr Tan further added that he believes the “purpose of leadership is to serve, not to stay, and to raise others up, not to hold on to power.

“I do so with peace in my heart, because I know the party is in good hands. I have worked closely with Mun Wai and I can say this with confidence—he has the courage, conviction, and clarity needed to lead PSP into the future,” explained Dr Tan who will take on the role as the party’s adviser.

A huge wake-up call for PSP

PSP’s secretary-general, Mr Leong, also outlined four key areas upon which the leadership and renewal process will be built, as he acknowledged that the 2025 general election results were “a huge wake-up call” for the party.

“GE2025 was a setback. We will not sugarcoat that. But when we fall, we pick ourselves up. This applies to any person and to any party,” said Mr Leong on PSP’s Facebook post.

PSP fielded 13 candidates across six constituencies during the 2025 general elections. Their hopes were pinned on the newly-created West Coast – Jurong West GRC where they sent their A-team, which includes Dr Tan, ex-NCMPs Mr Leong and Ms Poa, to contest against the People’s Action Party’s slate helmed by Minister Desmond Lee.

However, the PSP was hit with a setback as they garnered only 39.99% of the votes, a significant drop from the 48.32% which they secured in the 2020 polls. The decline in vote share for PSP was also mirrored in the other constituencies which they contested, including Chua Chu Kang GRC, where their votes plummeted from 41.36% to 36.41%.

“We know that there is a lot of work that needs to be done to refresh our brand, revitalise our party, and connect with you better. Over the next two years, we will listen with a humble heart and roll out plans to address what needs to be improved,” added Mr Leong.

The four key areas that PSP will be focusing on as they rebuild the party after a disastrous electoral defeat are: 1. Nurturing new leaders, mentored by founding leaders; 2. Connecting and building teal trust with Singaporeans on the ground; 3. Helping Singaporeans better understand government policies; and 4. Making our voice louder online.

The party believes that all these would culminate in a “credible opposition for a tough future,” as Singapore is at a critical turning point, dealing with external global economic turmoil, and internally, Singaporeans are facing a rising cost of living and a worsening social inequality.

The PSP Central Executive Committee

    1. Chairman: A’bas bin Kasmani
    2. Secretary-General: Leong Mun Wai
    3. Treasurer: Anthony Neo Woon Cheem
    4. Organising Secretary: Phang Yew Huat
    5. Deputy Organising Secretary: Soh Zheng Long
    6. Head, Women’s Wing: Low Wei Ling, Wendy
    7. Head, Youth Wing: Lim Ngee Tong, Samuel
    8. Head, Internal Comms: Joseph Wong Chee Fong
    9. Member: Jonathan Tee Kow Loke
    10. Member: Lawrence Pek
    11. Member: Sani Ismail
    12. Member: Stephanie Tan 
Popular Categories

Singapore News


