shweta-tiwari’s-ex-husband-raja-chaudhary-meets-their-daughter-palak-after-13-years:-‘there-are-no-grudges’

India — TV actor Raja Chaudhary met his daughter Palak after 13 years. Palak lives with her mother, and Raja’s ex-wife, actor Shweta Tiwari. “What to say,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a selfie of the two of them together.

Palak, who turned 20 last year, speaks highly of her mother, who recently got out of an allegedly abusive relationship with Abhinav Kohli. She has a son with Abhinav.

In an interview, Raja spoke about his meeting with Palak. “I was meeting her after 13 long years! When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown up girl,” he told a leading daily. Palak and I were in touch with each other through Whatsapp messages. “Every day I used to message her Good Morning. But we hadn’t met at all.I was staying in Meerut with my parents. But had some work in Mumbai, so I called Palak who was rehearsing for her film. She took time out and we met a hotel in Andheri in Mumbai for around one and a half hours. There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past. There were only pyaar bhari (love-filled) talks between us. I told her about my side of the family — her dada-dadi, chacha-chachi, etc. She was excited to know about them and told me that she will soon come to visit us all. It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever caring and loving father for her.”

He said that he wants to mend his relationship with Palak, and that his love for her remains as strong as ever, even though he wasn’t ‘allowed to meet her all these years’. Now that Palak is an adult who can make her own decisions, he said, she can meet him if she wants to. He credited Shweta for bringing Palak up right.

Palak recently signed her first film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, co-produced by Vivek Oberoi. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra, is said to be inspired by true events and is the first of a horror-thriller franchise. Wishing his daughter all the best, Raja had told Tellychakkar last year, "I would like to wish Palak all the best for her future and her projects. I think she will have to focus more on her career and concentrate on her work and health."

