In ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon,’ Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won enter honeymoon phase

‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’ offers a sneak peek into Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s characters’ domestic bliss in its upcoming episode.

Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, known for “Something in the Rain,” the romance drama is set in Daechi, a neighborhood renowned for its concentration of hagwons (private educational institutions).

Spoilers ahead!

In the previous episode, Seo Hye Jin (played by Jung Ryeo Won) and Lee Joon Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon) finally embarked on a romantic relationship, 14 years after their first meeting. Initially hesitant due to their past student-teacher dynamic, Seo Hye Jin was eventually persuaded by Lee Joon Ho, leading them to start dating.

The latest stills from the upcoming episode show the couple enjoying a cozy date at home, completely enamored with each other. Whether they are hugging or gazing into each other’s eyes, their affection is palpable.

Even as Seo Hye Jin sleeps, Lee Joon Ho looks at her lovingly, and they share a tender kiss upon waking up in the morning.

Expect unpredictable twists

The production team hinted at future developments, saying, “Amidst the daily grind, Seo Hye Jin and Lee Joon Ho bring healing and heart-fluttering moments. Expect unpredictable twists as they navigate their new relationship. Stay tuned to see if they can balance work and love successfully.”

“The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” is set to air on June 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Wi Ha Joon is a rising South Korean actor gaining international fame, notably for his role as police officer Hwang Jun-ho in the global hit “Squid Game” (2021). Jung Ryeo Won, originally a singer, has successfully transitioned into acting and has made a significant mark in the industry. She was a member of the girl group Chakra, though the group eventually disbanded.

After Chakra, she found success in acting, rising to fame with the hit drama “My Name Is Kim Sam-soon” (2005).