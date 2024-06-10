TXT mesmerizes fans during their triumphant U.S. segment of their world tour, breaking new records 

TXT (Tomorrow X Together) concluded the North American segment of their ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR’ with notable success.

The tour began in Tacoma on May 14, including stops in Oakland on the 18, Los Angeles on the 21 and 22, Houston on the 26, and Atlanta on the 29.

This is followed by June 1-2 in New York and then on the 5-6 at Rosemont and Washington, D.C. on the 8, with an audience of over 140,000 people.

Making history

TXT made history by being the first K-pop act to perform at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

They also set a new milestone by selling out two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a venue famous for hosting legendary artists like Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, and Taylor Swift.

Enthralling fans

The group enthralled North American fans with their high-energy shows, distinctive arrangements, and varied stage concepts.

Notable moments included a Korean traditional music version of “Sugar Rush Ride,” a pop dance track, and rock-inspired songs such as “Growing Pain” and “PUMA.”

Special unit performances showcased different styles, with Soobin and Yeonjun performing “The KILLA (I belong to you)” and Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai delivering “Quarter Life.”

The setlist also featured “Cat & Dog (English ver.),” which received enthusiastic responses.

TXT honored local culture by performing snippets of Sting’s “Englishman in New York” and Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and wearing jackets of local sports teams, such as the NHL’s New York Rangers and NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

Appreciation to their fans

The band thanked their fans, saying, “We were very delighted to see everyone dancing and singing along to our songs. We again realised that our enjoyment is derived from MOA (our fandom).

We shall work harder to become artists MOA can be proud of. Although we don’t frequently visit the United States, we guarantee to make great memories whenever we do.”

Touring in Japan

After their successful North American tour, TXT will continue their world tour in Japan this July.

For the first time since their debut, they will perform in four major domes, beginning with Tokyo Dome on July 10 and continuing with Kyocera Dome Osaka, Vantelin Dome Nagoya, and Fukuoka PayPay Dome.

Before heading to Japan, they will attend the ‘2024 Weverse Con Festival’ on June 15th at the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.