Song Geon Hee bids a final goodbye to Lovely Runner with behind-the-scenes photos

Song Geon Hee recently bid a heartfelt farewell to his character Kim Tae Sung and the K-drama “Lovely Runner” by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos.

In the show, Song Geon Hee portrayed Kim Tae Sung, the second lead who briefly dated Im Sol in one timeline and remained her friend for 15 years in another.

Throughout the series, Song Geon Hee expressed his deep affection for his character, Kim Tae Sung. He even revealed that he nearly considered quitting acting but was ultimately persuaded to stay in the industry by his role in “Lovely Runner.”

Song Geon Hee says farewell to “Lovely Runner”

On June 5, Song Geon Hee posted behind-the-scenes pictures, including a celebratory moment with a cake. Another photo features him with co-stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, from an episode where their characters teamed up to track down Baek In Hyuk, played by Lee Seung Hyub.

Additional photos show Detective Tae Sung, mirror selfies, and snapshots from the cast’s finale live viewing party with fans. These images provide a touching look at the series’ journey and its successful conclusion on May 28th.

The caption of his post read, “Thank you, Tae Sung. I was truly happy. Bye!”, marking his farewell to “Lovely Runner” and his cherished character. Kim Tae Sung won viewers’ hearts, earning praise as one of the best second leads of the year. His steadfast support for Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), regardless of her feelings, and his crucial role in saving Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) and Im Sol’s fate, made him a fan favorite.

Details about “Lovely Runner”

“Lovely Runner” is notable for its detailed storytelling, revealing complex connections and parallels that enrich the narrative. This quality elevates it to one of the finest K-dramas in recent times.

Besides its emotional depth, the series showcases the exceptional acting talents of Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, enhancing its brilliance.

While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae, their conclusion was fulfilling. Their story provided memorable romantic moments and highlighted the power of genuine, selfless love, making the ending both poignant and remarkable.