KOREA: According to Allkpop, BTS member Jin shared insights into the inspiration behind his first solo album in a cover feature and interview with Vogue Japan.

Jin will double as the cover model for the December issues of Vogue Japan and GQ Japan star in Japan, becoming the first star in Japan to do so. For his Vogue Japan photoshoot, Jin presented sleek fall fashion against a backdrop of a traditional hanbok, blending Eastern and Western influences.

Feeling alive

During the interview, Jin was asked about moments when he felt most like himself. He said that making others laugh is when he feels most authentic.”I feel alive when I see someone smile because of me.”

Discussing his current goals as an artist, Jin said his dream is to see ARMY members happy.”As long as they’re happy, I can keep working, even if it exhausts me. I’m currently working on fulfilling that dream.”

Jin’s debut solo album, titled Happy, is set to release on Nov 15.

Eldest member of BTS

Kim Seokjin, better known by his stage name Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He is the oldest member of the popular boy group BTS.

Jin is often praised for his good looks and is frequently voted as one of the most handsome men in the world.

While often seen as the “visual” of the group, Jin has a powerful and unique vocal range. He has showcased his singing abilities in various BTS songs and solo projects. Jin is known as the “Mom of BTS” due to his love of cooking. He frequently uses social media to share his culinary masterpieces with his fans and fellow members.

Jin is known for his sense of humour and often brings laughter to the group and their fans.