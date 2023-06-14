“In Singapore they tell us to suck it up” — Netizens react to photo of airline transport staff allegedly bowing to apologise for flight delay

SINGAPORE: A picture of how airline staff responded to passengers after a flight was allegedly delayed was shared with the online group Umbrage Singapore. The post, shared on Thursday (June 8), was captioned “In Singapore they tell us to suck it up,” and has since been circulated on Facebook.

Singaporeans who caught wind of the post took to the comments section to compare the photographed incident and how such incidents are dealt with in Singapore.

A handful made backhanded comments referencing the government. “When the pocket is so deep. They forget the price of humility,” wrote one. “If they work hard for each penny, the results would be interesting. For now, every reply is haplessly wasting time whilst they collect more money by the minute.”

Another wrote, “When 96 per cent of the nation are living in a pigeon hole-sized (home) called HDB and the to huge cobras are living in a jungle mansion almost one football (field) sized property each.”

Still, a third netizen said, “We have a party being spoiled by citizens as our government.”

A fourth went so far as to say, “In Singapore, the citizens have to apologise whenever our Ministers make mistakes.”

However, comments on the original Facebook post zeroed in on an important detail. While the original post was captioned, “Japanese airline staff apologize to passengers for flight delay,” many pointed out that the staff in the picture were from VietNam Airlines.

“What the female staff (are) wearing is Viet Nam traditional cloth “Áo Dài”, so this is not Japan Airlines, this is VietNam Airlines,” said one netizen. “This is not (them) applogising for a flight delay (either), it’s their morning routine. They bow before the start of work.”

