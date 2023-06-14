“The bus isn’t even crowded, why people nowadays so kepo ah?” — Singaporeans clap back at post on woman leaving her bag on bus chair

SINGAPORE: An anonymous user recently shared a photo of a woman on public transportation who had left her bag on the empty seat beside her. Though the post questioned the woman for her actions, many online did not see a problem as the bus did not seem to be full.

An anonymous user made a complaint public, sharing a photo on the online group Complaint Singapore on Friday (June 9). The photo featured a woman sitting on a bus with her bag on the seat next to her. “Guess her bag is the priority,” the post was captioned.

However, in a turn of events, many netizens turned on the anonymous poster, arguing that there was no problem.

“What’s the problem if the bus got so many empty seats? Don’t anyhow suka suka take pictures cause the person sitting there could be your mother’s friend or your distant relative,” wrote one netizen.

Another commented, “If no one is sitting why can’t she put her bag there?? It’s not like you saw someone asking for that seat and she rejected that person tio bo? Wanna shame others, also need to use your brain leh.”

A few others questioned the netizen responsible for posting the photo on whether he or she even spoke to the woman directly. “You got no mouth to ask?” one wrote.

Another said, “You want to sit…just ask nicely la.”

A few other netizens called on people to practice more kindness. “Can’t we just be nice and unless the bus is so crowded, and if the seat is needed, just nicely tell her to remove her things to vacate the seat?” wrote one, questioning if it was “easier to take a photo.”

