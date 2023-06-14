Morning Digest, June 14

Workers’ Party’s silence on Daniel Goh’s expulsion sparks concerns

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) has continued to maintain its silence on member and former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Daniel Goh’s expulsion from the party, close to two weeks since Assoc Prof Goh announced his unceremonious dismissal, sparking concerns about what is perceived to be a lack of transparency within the opposition party. Assoc Prof Goh, a WP cadre and former central executive committee (CEC) member, announced on 1 June that he has been expelled from the political party with immediate effect for disclosing information regarding the party’s “inner workings.” Read more here…

“In Singapore, very hard to survive” — Netizens distraught over closure of nostalgic Popular Bookstore in Marine Parade

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are distraught over the closure of Popular Bookstore in Marine Parade. After the nostalgic store announced an all-must-go closing sale, many responded to the news with comments conveying their sadness over the matter.

Popular Bookstore at Marine Parade has announced a closing sale from June 2 to 18. During this period, customers can purchase items up to 90 percent off. The store also has mix-and-match promos and discount vouchers available. Furthermore, the store also has an activity where customers are invited to leave messages and their fondest memories at the store on the Memory Wall at Popular Marine Parade Central. Ten lucky winners will receive S$20 popular vouchers.

Jamie Chua shows off her luxurious walk-in closet, netizens say it’s a ‘dream closet’ for many women and she’s living their ‘dream life’

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, local socialite Jamie Chua flexes her walk-in closet while preparing for an event. She stated in her post caption: “Cocktail chic for last night. Get ready with me in this mini feathered number.” In the video snippet, Chua is shown deciding what to wear and settles on a feathered long-sleeve dress. She also showed how she chose to pair the dress with dazzling accessories, a luxurious bag, and high-heeled shoes. She went across her drawers and opened her glass closets to reveal her precious collection.

‘Shri, this one’s for you. There will never be another You’ — Wife pens heartfelt tribute to Singapore mountaineer who went missing on Mount Everest

SINGAPORE: In April, thirty-nine-year-old Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, an experienced mountain climber, went up Mt Everest. Unfortunately, he went missing on May 19, the day he informed his wife, Sushma Soma, that he was experiencing high-altitude cerebral oedema.

And although three others in the group with Mr Shrinivas were able to make their way down the mountain, he did not.

Man casually dating older woman says she dresses skimpily, “wears shorts so short that it exposes her butt cheeks and cellulite”

SINGAPORE: A man casually seeing an older woman took to social media complaining that she “dresses very little” and too skimpily, bordering on vulgar.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man said that while it initially did not bother him, “Sometimes I noticed people will look at her, maybe because of how little she wore. Sometimes I am also distracted as it was to the point of vulgar. She’s not that bad as a person to talk to but I wouldn’t say that she’s pretty. I can tell she loves to dress up and spends a lot of money on grooming”.

