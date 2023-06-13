“In Singapore, very hard to survive” — Netizens distraught over closure of nostalgic Popular Bookstore in Marine Parade

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are distraught over the closure of Popular Bookstore in Marine Parade. After the nostalgic store announced an all-must-go closing sale, many responded to the news with comments conveying their sadness over the matter.

Popular Bookstore at Marine Parade has announced a closing sale from June 2 to 18. During this period, customers can purchase items up to 90 percent off. The store also has mix-and-match promos and discount vouchers available. Furthermore, the store also has an activity where customers are invited to leave messages and their fondest memories at the store on the Memory Wall at Popular Marine Parade Central. Ten lucky winners will receive S$20 popular vouchers.

On social media, many netizens responded to the news with comments expressing their sadness over having to bid the household store farewell.

“My memories all gone,” wrote one. “Iconic for true blue Singaporeans. The rest won’t understand,” said another.

A few others shared how special the nostalgic place has been to them. “So sad. my go-to place for stationery,” said one. “There is actually only one decent bookstore left in Singapore, and that one is closing its branches…” wrote another.

“Good memories,” said a third, sharing a special childhood memory of the landmark. “Used to play and roam around this area in the late 80s and early 90s. What a dream of a place.”

Still, another referred to the challenge of businesses in Singapore, saying, “In Singapore, (it is) very hard to survive.”

A few netizens attributed the closure to the rise of digital books, referring to the “Ebook era.”

“Times have changed due to digitalisation,” said one. “Popular is no longer as popular among the new generations.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg