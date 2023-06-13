Jamie Chua shows off her luxurious walk-in closet, netizens say it’s a ‘dream closet’ for many women and she’s living their ‘dream life’

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, local socialite Jamie Chua flexes her walk-in closet while preparing for an event. She stated in her post caption: “Cocktail chic for last night. Get ready with me in this mini feathered number.”
In the video snippet, Chua is shown deciding what to wear and settles on a feathered long-sleeve dress. She also showed how she chose to pair the dress with dazzling accessories, a luxurious bag, and high-heeled shoes. She went across her drawers and opened her glass closets to reveal her precious collection.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens commented on the said post, expressing how Chua has attained a so-called ‘dream closet’ for many women and that she is living their ‘dream life’.
One IG user said: “I followed you from the past, from the previous closet to the present, everything is beautiful and attracts attention, you are very attractive 😍”
Similar to the previous comment, an IG user stated: “Such GOALS, you are so inspiring and beautiful 😍”
Another IG user remarked: “dream closet dream life 👏❤️”
One more netizen admitted: “Your life my forever dream ❤️”
More users declared: “So stunning 😍😍”, “So gorgeous so inspiring! Love you 😍 and all your content !”, “Gorgeous 😍💫”, “WOW! I glass boutique of high end bags inside of ur closet!!!”, “seeing this makes me feel good, let’s be productive today💰💪🏻💕”, “And i thought your old closet was gorgeous but THIS new one is a musuem”, and “Love everything 😍😍🔥🔥🔥”
Netizens were very excited about the closet tour.
Many users said: “I can’t wait to see your closet tour 🤩🔥,” “Can’t wait to see you closet tour 😍”, “Closet tour please”, and “Omg closet tour please 😍”
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg