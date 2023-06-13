Jamie Chua shows off her luxurious walk-in closet, netizens say it’s a ‘dream closet’ for many women and she’s living their ‘dream life’

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, local socialite Jamie Chua flexes her walk-in closet while preparing for an event. She stated in her post caption: “Cocktail chic for last night. Get ready with me in this mini feathered number.”

In the video snippet, Chua is shown deciding what to wear and settles on a feathered long-sleeve dress. She also showed how she chose to pair the dress with dazzling accessories, a luxurious bag, and high-heeled shoes. She went across her drawers and opened her glass closets to reveal her precious collection.

Netizens commented on the said post, expressing how Chua has attained a so-called ‘dream closet’ for many women and that she is living their ‘dream life’.

One IG user said: “I followed you from the past, from the previous closet to the present, everything is beautiful and attracts attention, you are very attractive 😍”

Similar to the previous comment, an IG user stated: “Such GOALS, you are so inspiring and beautiful 😍”

Another IG user remarked: “dream closet dream life 👏❤️”

One more netizen admitted: “Your life my forever dream ❤️”

More users declared: “So stunning 😍😍”, “So gorgeous so inspiring! Love you 😍 and all your content !”, “Gorgeous 😍💫”, “WOW! I glass boutique of high end bags inside of ur closet!!!”, “seeing this makes me feel good, let’s be productive today💰💪🏻💕”, “And i thought your old closet was gorgeous but THIS new one is a musuem”, and “Love everything 😍😍🔥🔥🔥”

Netizens were very excited about the closet tour.

Many users said: “I can’t wait to see your closet tour 🤩🔥,” “Can’t wait to see you closet tour 😍”, “Closet tour please”, and “Omg closet tour please 😍”

